MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A single dose of an amylin agonist sustained weight loss for 12 weeks in rats; a GLP-1/GIP dual agonist achieved a half-life greater than one month

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Nov. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prolynx, a biotechnology company developing a next-generation portfolio of ultra-long-acting medicines for obesity and related metabolic diseases, today announced preclinical data being presented at ObesityWeek® 2026, including sustained weight loss for 12 weeks following a single dose of an amylin agonist in rats with diet-induced obesity. The findings, featured in three poster presentations, highlight the company's proprietary hydrogel microsphere platform and support the potential for once-monthly to once-quarterly dosing of anti-obesity peptides.

Most long-acting obesity peptides rely on fatty-acid lipidation, which binds the drug to albumin and generally limits practical half-life to about one week. Prolynx's platform takes a different approach. Peptides are covalently tethered to hydrogel microspheres through releasable linkers with a preprogrammed cleavage rate, so half-life is set by linker chemistry rather than by the peptide alone. The data show that this approach can extend exposure over several months, keep peak concentrations low, and preserve the weight-loss efficacy comparable to lipidated peptides.

“Today's obesity medicines have transformed care, but weekly injections and dosing-related side effects remain real barriers to long-term treatment,” said Chris Boulton, Chief Executive Officer of Prolynx.“These three presentations show what our platform can do across incretin and amylin biology: a single dose of an amylin agonist sustained weight loss for 12 weeks, a GLP-1/GIP dual agonist reached a half-life greater than one month without lipidation, and native peptides delivered the same maximal weight loss as their lipidated counterparts. Together, they strengthen our conviction that once-monthly induction, once-quarterly maintenance therapies are within reach.”

“The overall efficacy of an anti-obesity peptide reflects the interplay between its intrinsic potency and its sustained, steady-state exposure,” said Amer Mirza, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of Prolynx.“Our platform uncouples the two, delivering tunable half-life extension without relying on a lipid tail. It overcomes key limitations of lipidation and encapsulation approaches, so we can choose the best peptide and then independently program its exposure profile. That gives us a predictable, tunable path from animal models to human dosing as we advance our portfolio toward the clinic.”

All three posters will be presented today - Saturday, November 14, 2026, 7:30–8:30 p.m. ET and are available on the Prolynx website:

Poster No. 101: Ultralong-Acting Amylin Agonist Elicits Sustained 12-Week Weight Loss in DIO Rats After Single Dose

Poster No. 228: Unlipidated Anti-Obesity Peptides Achieve Body Weight Reductions Similar to Those of Lipidated Counterparts

Poster No. 236: A Platform for Ultralong-Acting Anti-Obesity Peptide Therapeutics Independent of Lipidation

About Prolynx

Prolynx is a biotechnology company with a vision to become the industry leader in ultra-long-acting medicines that improve outcomes for people living with obesity, cardiometabolic and other diseases. Its proprietary, first-in-category platform covalently tethers native peptides to biodegradable hydrogel microspheres through independently tuned releasable linkers that cleave at a preprogrammed rate, so half-life is governed by release from the depot rather than just by clearance alone. The result is highly predictable pharmacokinetics with low peak-to-trough fluctuation, designed to improve tolerability, enable reliable translation from nonclinical models to people, and advance a next-generation portfolio of incretin and non-incretin therapeutics dosed once monthly or once quarterly. Backed by leading investors including 5AM Ventures, OrbiMed and Monograph Capital, Prolynx is based in Emeryville, Calif. For more information, visit prolynxinc.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

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