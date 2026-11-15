Oban Biopharma Announces Presentation Of Late-Breaking Abstract At Obesity Week® 2026
"These robust preclinical data demonstrate that once-daily oral OBT-676 achieves metabolic efficacy on par with clinical-stage injectable peptides, delivering rapid weight loss, deep visceral fat depletion, and marked glycemic control with increased insulin sensitivity alongside hepatic glucagon receptor engagement,” said Derek Chalmers, Ph.D., D.Sc., the CEO of Oban BioPharma.“By successfully integrating potent dual amylin/calcitonin agonism with calibrated Triple-G pharmacology in a single oral small molecule, we have validated Oban's DACRA/Triple-G platform as a truly differentiated, disease-modifying modality for treatment of obesity, type 2 diabetes, and broader metabolic indications consistent with this unique pharmacology."
Presentation Details:
Title: Oral DACRA/Triple-G Agonist OBT-676 Drives Weight Loss and Hepatic Recovery in DIO Rats
Date: Monday, November 16th, 2026: 2.30pm-3.30pm EST
Location: Exhibit Hall BCD
About Oban BioPharma
Oban BioPharma is a privately held biotechnology company focused on the development of novel oral small molecule GPCR-targeted therapeutics for metabolic and CNS diseases. Oban combines the power of computational structural and chemotype analysis with AI-based“druggability” filters to create a faster, more efficient path to new medicines.
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