MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RADNOR, Pa., Nov. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP ( ), a nationally recognized securities litigation law firm, is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Madrigal”) (NASDAQ: MDGL ) on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired Madrigal securities and experienced significant financial losses.

Whistleblower Complaint filed against Madrigal

On November 3, 2026, Madrigal disclosed in its quarterly report that on October 9, 2026, the company's former Senior Vice President and Head of Clinical Development filed a whistleblower complaint against Madrigal alleging that he reported to Madrigal's Senior Executive Leadership“adverse safety findings and unreproducible efficacy data” for the company's only approved drug, Rezdiffra. Specifically,“that Madrigal was suppressing adverse liver-injury data, presenting efficacy results that could not be reconciled with their own source data, and allowing an unblinded Board member... to control the adjudication of clinical outcomes.”

Madrigal's Stock Drops Over 8%

Following the news of the whistleblower complaint against Madrigal, the company's stock price fell over 8%.

Investors who purchased Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDGL) securities and experienced losses may have legal rights under the federal securities laws.

If you purchased or acquired Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. securities and have lost money on your investment, please provide your information here:

There is no cost or obligation to speak with an attorney.

ABOUT KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP (KTMC):

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (KTMC) is a leading U.S. plaintiff-side law firm focused on securities-fraud class actions and global investor protection. The firm represents individual investors as well as institutions, such as major pension funds, asset managers, and international investors. KTMC has led some of the largest recoveries in securities litigation and has been recognized by peers and the legal media with numerous accolades, including being recognized in href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" title="Chambers & Partners USA 2026 as a Band 1 Top Firm">Chambers & Partners USA 2026 as a Band 1 Top Fir in Securities and Class Actions, Legal 500's Tier 1 Rankings for Securities and M&A Litigation, The National Law Journal's Plaintiff's Hot List and Trailblazers in Plaintiffs' Law, BTI Consulting Group's Honor Roll of Most Feared Law Firms, The Legal Intelligencer's Class Action Firm of the Year, Lawdragon's Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers, and Law360's Titans of the Plaintiffs Bar. The firm operates globally with offices in Pennsylvania and California. KTMC has recovered over $25 billion for our clients and the classes they represent.

CONTACT:

Jonathan Naji, Esq.

280 King of Prussia Road

Radnor, PA 19087

(484) 270-1453

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