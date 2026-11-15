BROOKLYN, N.Y., Nov. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HITN MEDIA, the leading Spanish-language public media network in the U.S., continued its Emmy-winning Puerto Rican Heritage series with a ceremony at Hunter College in Manhattan, honoring five influential Puerto Rican figures whose contributions to education, journalism, diplomacy, entertainment and civil rights have helped shape American society.

The event, held Friday, November 13, at the Center for Puerto Rican Studies (Centro), brought together community leaders, elected officials and members of the Puerto Rican and broader Hispanic communities to recognize this year's honorees: Rita Moreno, Juan González, Mari Carmen Aponte, Jacobo Morales and Antonia Pantoja, who was honored posthumously.

“Puerto Ricans have helped shape this nation through their contributions across virtually every field,” said Michael D. Nieves, president and CEO of HITN MEDIA.“This year, we recognize individuals whose vision and determination opened doors in cinema, journalism, theater, diplomacy, and education. Their pursuit of social justice reflects the perseverance and strength of the Puerto Rican community, allowing future generations to pay it forward.”

The five honorees represent different generations and fields of achievement:

Rita Moreno, born in Humacao, Puerto Rico, and raised in New York, has built a career spanning more than eight decades. She is among the few artists to have received an Oscar, a Tony, two Emmy Awards and a Grammy. A Kennedy Center Honoree, Moreno remains one of the most prominent figures in American entertainment.

Juan González has spent more than five decades reporting on social and political issues, exposing corruption and advocating for accountability as a journalist, activist and author. A co-host of Democracy Now! since 1996, he has received two George Polk Awards and authored Harvest of Empire. He was the first Latino inducted into New York's Journalism Hall of Fame.

Antonia Pantoja, honored posthumously, was an educator and civil rights advocate who founded ASPIRA in 1961 to develop leadership among Latino young people. Her legal efforts helped secure bilingual education in New York City public schools through a landmark 1972 lawsuit. She later became the first Puerto Rican woman to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Mari Carmen Aponte, a native of Santurce, Puerto Rico, practiced law for more than 25 years before serving as U.S. ambassador to El Salvador and Panama. She was the first woman to lead the Hispanic National Bar Association and has received honorary degrees in recognition of her public service.

Jacobo Morales, an actor, filmmaker, poet and playwright, has played a central role in the development of Puerto Rican cinema over a career spanning seven decades. His film Lo que le pasó a Santiago became the first Puerto Rican production nominated for an Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film, bringing international attention to Puerto Rican filmmaking.

The ceremony also featured the premiere of five short films documenting the lives and achievements of the honorees. Following the screenings, commemorative plaques were presented in recognition of their contributions.

Now in its fifth year, HITN MEDIA 's Puerto Rican Heritage series has become a central part of the network's programming during Puerto Rican Heritage Month. The Emmy-winning initiative documents the achievements and lasting influence of Puerto Ricans in American history, preserving stories of leadership, perseverance and innovation for future generations.

The films and the complete series are available through HITN MEDIA 's digital platforms, including HITN GO Puerto Rican Heritage website.

About HITN MEDIA

HITN MEDIA is the leading Spanish-language media company that offers educational and cultural programming for the whole family. It reaches more than 35 million homes in the United States and Puerto Rico through DIRECTV, DIRECTV NOW, AT&T U-verse, AT&T TV, AT&T TV Now, DISH Network, Verizon FiOS TV, Comcast Xfinity, Charter Spectrum, Mediacom, CenturyLink Prism, and Altice, Liberty Cable and Claro (Puerto Rico). Download the HITN GO

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

