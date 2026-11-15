MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KITCHENER, Ontario, Nov. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the City of Kitchener officially opened the new Cowan Recreation Centre at RBJ Schlegel Park, celebrating a landmark investment in community building through recreation and sport.

Guided by the vision of helping residents connect, compete and belong, the Cowan Recreation Centre was built to support both everyday recreation and meaningful community experiences.

Designed to be the most accessible facility the City has ever created, and located in one of Kitchener's fastest-growing communities, the Cowan Recreation Centre is expected to welcome more than 500,000 visits annually. The centre provides opportunities for residents of all ages and abilities through sport, recreation and community activities, establishing RBJ Schlegel Park as a premier, year-round recreation destination for Kitchener and the surrounding region.

"The Cowan Recreation Centre is a generational investment in our community that will serve our residents for decades to come," said City of Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic. " The true value of this facility won't be measured by its size or amenities, but by the experiences that happen within it. It will be a place where people come together, support one another, celebrate achievements, and find community and belonging. Those everyday moments are where this centre will make its indelible mark on the lives of people of all ages in our city."

The opening ceremony reflected the partnerships that helped bring the project to life and included remarks from Mayor Berry Vrbanovic; Member of Parliament Kitchener-Conestoga Tim Louis; Jess Dixon, Member of Provincial Parliament for Kitchener South–Hespeler and Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Sport; Michael May, Deputy Chief Administrative Officer, City of Kitchener; Indigenous community leader Myeengun Henry, who led the opening smudging ceremony; and Olympic boxer Mandy Bujold, who spoke on behalf of local athletes. Representatives from the City's Integrated Project Delivery (IPD) team, Atiaan Stander from Multiplex and Bill Lett from Unity, and community funding partners Jamie Schlegel and Maureen Cowan also participated in the celebration.

Grand opening celebrations continue throughout the week for Kitchener residents. From November 14 to 22, residents of all ages are invited to explore the Cowan Recreation Centre at their own pace – and at no charge. Visitors are encouraged to pre-register to take part in activities such as free public swims, try new programs and facility amenities, and watch local athletes in action.

An investment that strengthens the local economy and supports a sustainable future

While built to primarily serve Kitchener residents, the Cowan Recreation Centre is also an investment in Kitchener's economic future, as the centre is expected to generate significant economic benefits both during and after construction.

The Cowan Recreation Centre is also home to Canada's first multi-sport glass floor. Located in the facility's quad gymnasium, the innovative surface uses LED technology to display digital sport lines that can be reconfigured at the touch of a button. Designed to enhance accessibility, improve participant experience and reduce long-term maintenance costs, the floor allows the centre to offer activities ranging from basketball and volleyball, to emerging sports like futsal, as well as offering opportunities for wheelchair sports and adaptive recreation programming.

The centre is expected to attract major tournaments and sporting events, bringing athletes, coaches, officials and families from outside the community, bolstering Kitchener's tourism sector and generating spending at local hotels, restaurants, retailers and other businesses.

Designed to support the City of Kitchener's climate and sustainability goals, the Cowan Recreation Centre is the City's first net-zero carbon building, and also one of the most sustainable recreation facilities in Canada. The facility incorporates industry-leading energy efficiency measures and net-zero design principles that will significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions while lowering long-term operating costs.

Through investments in sustainable building systems and energy-efficient technologies, the facility demonstrates how major community infrastructure can support both environmental stewardship and exceptional recreation experiences for residents.

“Cowan Recreation Centre represents an investment in both our community and our future,” said Michael May, Deputy Chief Administrative Officer.“Completed on time and on budget, this facility will provide lasting value for residents and become a cornerstone of community life, contributing to the vibrancy, vitality and sense of belonging that make Kitchener such a great place to live.”

Built through partnership

The Cowan Recreation Centre was made possible through significant investments from all levels of government, including:



$11.7 million in funding from the Government of Canada



$9.788 million federal portion of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP)

$2 million Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program

$18.1 million in funding from the Government of Ontario



$8.156 million through Ontario's portion of the ICIP $10 million through Ontario's Community Sport and Recreation Infrastructure Fund (CSRIF), specifically supporting the quad gymnasium.

The project was further strengthened by the generous donations of local community partners, including The Schlegel family and The Cowan Foundation, whose support has given Kitchener residents a place to gather and play for decades to come.

To discover even more grand opening week festivities or learn about the Cowan Recreation Centre at RBJ Schlegel Park visit rbjschlegelpark.ca.

ADDITIONAL QUOTES

“The Cowan Recreation Centre is one of the most substantial pieces of infrastructure to open in Kitchener. As one of the biggest projects undertaken in our city's history, this sports hub will provide space to compete, practice, and gather for generations to come. The Government of Canada's support for the Cowan Recreation Centre and other critical infrastructure across the country is building Canada strong.” - Tim Louis, Member of Parliament for Kitchener-Conestoga.

"Ontario is proud to invest in community infrastructure that keeps people healthy, our community connected and our local economy strong. With more than $18 million in provincial support, the Cowan Recreation Centre will give families in one of Ontario's fastest-growing communities a place to be active and compete close to home. It will bring neighbours together and draw visitors to Kitchener, supporting local jobs and businesses and strengthening our community for years to come." - The Honourable Mike Harris, MPP for Kitchener–Conestoga

“Places like the Cowan Recreation Centre at RBJ Schlegel Park are where people of all ages build confidence, learn new skills and discover a lifelong passion for sport. Through the Community Sport and Recreation Infrastructure Fund, our government's $10 million investment in the quad gymnasium gives athletes more space to train and compete, more room for families to stay active, and more opportunities for Kitchener to host the events and tournaments that bring visitors and economic activity to the region.” - Jess Dixon, MPP for Kitchener South–Hespeler and Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Sport.

ABOUT THE COWAN RECREATION CENTRE AT RBJ SCHLEGEL PARK



The Cowan Recreation Centre is among the largest and most sustainable municipally owned recreation centres in Canada.

The Centre offers diverse recreation opportunities with a quad gymnasium, FIFA-sized indoor turf field, cricket practice nets, competition and leisure pools, and an indoor walking track, supporting sports and activities ranging from basketball and soccer to pickleball, badminton and swimming.

Together, RBJ Schlegel Park and the Cowan Recreation Centre create one of Waterloo Region's premier recreation destinations, bringing together outdoor sports fields, a cricket pitch, pickleball, tennis and basketball courts, playgrounds and a splashpad with year-round indoor amenities including aquatics, turf fields, indoor cricket nets, a quad gymnasium, walking track and community spaces, offering recreation, sport and connection for all ages in every season. The facility is the most accessible building ever constructed by the City of Kitchener, designed to meet the City's highest accessibility standards and shaped through input from residents with lived experience. It features pool ramps, wider pathways, tactile wayfinding elements and accessible viewing areas.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: For more information: Corporate Communications and Marketing City of Kitchener...