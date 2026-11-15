NAPA, Calif., Nov. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keto-Mojo, a global leader in metabolic health technology, unveiled its next-generation Breathalyzer this past weekend at Hack Your Health 2026, introducing an innovative approach to non-invasive ketosis monitoring designed to make understanding metabolic health painless, accessible, and actionable.

To mark the unveiling, Keto-Mojo has opened preorders for its exclusive Founders' First Reserve, offering early adopters the opportunity to experience this new technology before its broader commercial launch.

Powered by advanced photoacoustic spectroscopy, the new device measures acetone in the breath, a biomarker associated with ketone production and fat metabolism. By providing a convenient, non-invasive way to track breath acetone levels, the technology helps individuals better understand their ketosis status and how their metabolism responds to nutrition, fasting, exercise, and lifestyle choices.

Solving a Longstanding Challenge in Ketone Monitoring

For years, individuals seeking to understand their metabolic health have faced trade-offs between accuracy, convenience, medical waste, and cost.

Blood ketone testing provides accurate measurements but requires fingerpricks and ongoing purchases of test strips. Urine testing offers a non-invasive alternative, but results indicate a general range rather than precise levels.

Existing breath ketone monitors eliminate the need for blood samples but have historically struggled with sensor degradation and interference from other gases.

Keto-Mojo set out to change that.

The company's new Breathalyzer uses UV-C photoacoustic spectroscopy, a technology built on scientific principles first discovered by Alexander Graham Bell in 1880 and subsequently applied across industries requiring sensitive gas detection.

The device uses ultraviolet light to target acetone molecules in a breath sample. When those molecules absorb light, they generate tiny measurable pressure waves that determine acetone concentration.

This approach is designed to overcome key limitations, bringing a new level of precision to non-invasive ketone monitoring.

“We've always believed that you can only improve what you measure,” said Dorian Greenow, Founder and CEO of Keto-Mojo.“For too long, people have had to choose between the accuracy of invasive blood testing vs. the convenience of unreliable breath or urine testing. We developed UV-C photoacoustic technology so that people don't have to compromise.”

Introducing the Future of Ketone Monitoring at Hack Your Health

Keto-Mojo selected Hack Your Health 2026 as the setting for the announcement because of founder Robin Switzer 's, longstanding commitment to metabolic health education, ketogenic nutrition, and empowering individuals to take a more active role in their health.

Since its inception in 2017, Hack Your Health has brought together researchers, practitioners, innovators, and individuals passionate about understanding the science of metabolic health.

The announcement coincides with Dorian's main-stage presentation, Ketones on Demand: The Missing Control Lever in Human Optimization, which explores the role of ketones in human physiology and the need for personalized measurement to understand individual metabolic responses.

“Hack Your Health is where science, innovation, and a deeply passionate metabolic health community come together,” Dorian continued.“This community has helped advance the conversation around ketogenic lifestyles and metabolic health for years. We couldn't think of a better place to introduce a technology designed to make ketone monitoring more accessible and help people move from following general health advice to understanding their own biology.”

From Measurement to Metabolic Intelligence

The introduction of the Photoacoustic Breathalyzer represents the next step in Keto-Mojo 's evolution from a provider of metabolic monitoring devices to a connected ecosystem of measurement, education, and personalized health insights.

Best known for its FDA-cleared GK+ Blood Glucose & Ketone Meter, Keto-Mojo has helped make accurate at-home metabolic testing more affordable and accessible since 2017.

The new Breathalyzer will expand the company's monitoring portfolio with a non-invasive option for measuring breath acetone, enabling more convenient and frequent measurements.

Through its MyMojoHealth digital platform, Keto-Mojo is also advancing its vision of metabolic intelligence: connecting individual measurements with relevant health information, longitudinal trends, and personalized insights to help people better understand their own metabolism.

The goal is to move beyond isolated readings and toward a more complete understanding of how everyday choices influence metabolic health over time.

“Measurement gives us data. Context gives it meaning. And understanding our individual patterns gives us the opportunity to make productive changes,” said Dorian.“That's what metabolic intelligence means to us. We're building the tools to help people understand their unique biology and take a more informed, proactive approach to their health.”

Founders' First Reserve

To celebrate this milestone, Keto-Mojo introduced the Founders' First Reserve, an exclusive opportunity for early adopters to reserve a device from the first limited-production release.

The release recognizes the community of innovators, health enthusiasts, and metabolic health pioneers who share Keto-Mojo 's vision for making personalized metabolic monitoring more accessible.

“Innovation is at the heart of Keto-Mojo, and our wonderful community has been an important part of that journey,” said Dorian Greenow.“Founders' First Reserve is for those who believe in using personal data to maximize their healthspan. We're excited to share this next chapter with the community that inspired it.”

Preorders for Founders' First Reserve are now open, with limited production expected to begin in January 2027. Devices will be delivered on a first-come, first-served basis as devices are available.

A broader commercial launch is planned for 2027, when Keto-Mojo will share additional details about the product and its expanding metabolic health ecosystem.

Be among the first to get access: Preorder now

About Keto-Mojo

Keto-Mojo is a global leader in metabolic health technology, dedicated to making metabolic health measurable, actionable, and accessible.

Through innovative monitoring devices, connected digital platforms, and a commitment to scientific research and education, Keto-Mojo empowers individuals and healthcare professionals to better understand metabolic health so that they can make informed decisions.

Best known for its FDA-cleared GK+ Blood Glucose & Ketone Meter, Keto-Mojo continues to advance the science and accessibility of metabolic monitoring through its expanding ecosystem of products and connected MyMojoHealth mobile app.

Keto-Mojo believes everyone deserves the opportunity to maximize their healthspan.

Media contact: Christi Terjesen, Head of Marketing · Keto-Mojo · ... · Brand Kit