MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Evening in New York City brought together leaders from soccer, entertainment, and global health

New York City, Nov. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grassroot Soccer honored U.S. Soccer at its 2026 Annual Gala on Thursday, November 12, at Cipriani 25 Broadway in New York City. The evening raised over $2 million to support the organization's programs, which use soccer to help young people around the world live healthier lives.







NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 12: (L-R) Tobin Heath, Christen Press, Alexandra Chalat, Crystal Dunn, and Oguchi Onyewu attend Grassroot Soccer Gala 2026 on November 12, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Grassroot Soccer)

The show was hosted by Grassroot Soccer Coach, and Youth Engagement Coordinator, Kunda Mwitwa, who opened by saying, "As someone who sees first-hand the impact of our work, It gives me such joy to be in this room full of people whose contributions directly impact the lives of the young people I work with every day."

U.S. Soccer was recognized for its commitment to youth access to soccer and the advancement of women and girls on and off the pitch. Lex Chalat, Executive Director, Soccer Forward; Oguchi Onyewu, U.S. Soccer Assistant Sporting Director, Former USMNT Player; and Crystal Dunn, former U.S. Women's National Team player, World Cup champion, and Olympic gold medalist, accepted the award on behalf of U.S. Soccer.

"We know firsthand how the power of soccer can change the trajectory of a young person's life beyond the pitch. Grassroot Soccer intentionally targets adolescents and reaches them through a sport they love, using coaches from their own communities to create safe spaces and deliver life-saving and life-changing messages around their health–this is the Grassroot Soccer difference." - Christen Press, 2x World Cup Champion with US Women's National Team, RE Co-Founder, Grassroot Soccer Global Board Member & Ambassador

The gala drew over 300 guests, including Grassroot Soccer leadership, Dr. Tommy Clark (Grassroot Soccer Founder & CEO), Ethan Zohn (Grassroot Soccer Co-Founder; Winner, Survivor: Africa), Grassroot Soccer Global Ambassadors, Tobin Heath (2x World Cup Champion, RE Co-Founder), and Christen Press (2x World Cup Champion, RE Co-Founder). The program also featured Abbie Hern (Ted Lasso), Rex Hayes (Ted Lasso), and Muneyi (South African Singer/Songwriter). There was also a video message from longtime Grassroot Soccer supporters, Sir David Beckham, Sir Alex Ferguson, and Julie Foudy.

"Football doesn't make reality disappear, but it gives young people somewhere else to belong for a while. An outlet where they can be transported into another world...it is in this space that the possibilities for transformation are endless. Grassroot Soccer's programs give participants space to share their fears, stresses, and worries as they navigate adolescence–a safe place to connect with peers and with coaches like [Gala Host] Kunda, who can inspire them to be the best versions of themselves." - Fiona Ferguson, Grassroot Soccer Global Board Member; Gala Co-Chair

Photography

Photos from the gala are available for editorial use through Getty Images.

Media Inquiries

For interview requests or additional information, contact Olivia Swindler at ....







NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 12: A view of the atmosphere during the Grassroot Soccer Gala 2026 on November 12, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Grassroot Soccer)

About Grassroot Soccer

Grassroot Soccer is an adolescent health organization that leverages the power of soccer to equip young people with the life-saving information, services, and mentorship they need to live healthier lives.

Press Inquiries

Olivia Swindler

marketing [at] grassrootsoccer.org

