Ethiopia, Eritrea Border Clashes Escalate as Civilians Flee Badme
(MENAFN) Military confrontations between Ethiopian and Eritrean forces have escalated around the disputed border town of Badme, with reported drone operations and heavy artillery exchanges prompting civilians to abandon their homes amid growing concerns about a broader conflict, according to diplomatic sources.
Two diplomats familiar with intelligence assessments indicated that the confrontations had intensified over several days, with Ethiopian forces reportedly carrying out drone strikes while Eritrean troops responded with heavy artillery.
"We are aware of drone strikes, particularly from the Ethiopian side, and the use of heavy artillery from the Eritrean side, and we are monitoring the situation," one diplomatic source said.
A second diplomatic source cautioned that the escalating exchanges could lead to a significant military confrontation between the neighboring countries.
"The biggest shared concern among the international community is that this will be sliding into a full-blown military conflict, the outcome of which neither party has yet to fully comprehend," the source said.
The latest developments have renewed concerns over tensions surrounding Badme, a strategically disputed area located approximately 800 kilometers (497 miles) north of Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa, and 130 kilometers (81 miles) southwest of Eritrea's capital, Asmara.
The town previously became a major flashpoint during the 1998-2000 border war between the two countries, a conflict that claimed tens of thousands of lives.
Meanwhile, local residents have reported explosions during nighttime hours, the closure of commercial establishments and families escaping their neighborhoods. The situation has also coincided with an increased deployment of Ethiopian federal troops around the disputed town.
Two diplomats familiar with intelligence assessments indicated that the confrontations had intensified over several days, with Ethiopian forces reportedly carrying out drone strikes while Eritrean troops responded with heavy artillery.
"We are aware of drone strikes, particularly from the Ethiopian side, and the use of heavy artillery from the Eritrean side, and we are monitoring the situation," one diplomatic source said.
A second diplomatic source cautioned that the escalating exchanges could lead to a significant military confrontation between the neighboring countries.
"The biggest shared concern among the international community is that this will be sliding into a full-blown military conflict, the outcome of which neither party has yet to fully comprehend," the source said.
The latest developments have renewed concerns over tensions surrounding Badme, a strategically disputed area located approximately 800 kilometers (497 miles) north of Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa, and 130 kilometers (81 miles) southwest of Eritrea's capital, Asmara.
The town previously became a major flashpoint during the 1998-2000 border war between the two countries, a conflict that claimed tens of thousands of lives.
Meanwhile, local residents have reported explosions during nighttime hours, the closure of commercial establishments and families escaping their neighborhoods. The situation has also coincided with an increased deployment of Ethiopian federal troops around the disputed town.
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