MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Honoring Veterans, Marine Corps Birithday, DoW Superintelligence Office and Bringing Back the OSS

Washington, DC, Nov. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



ThinkCareBelieve has released its in-depth report on Week 95 of President Trump's second term, the latest edition of America's Weekly Golden Chronicle. The weekly series has tracked the major accomplishments, developments and events of the administration since January 2025.

This week's report covers the Marine Corps' 251st birthday, a full day of honoring our Veterans, and big changes at the Department of War, which created a Superintelligence Office and brought back the OSS. America is safer: crime is falling, the cartels are on the run, and the flow of drugs has been sharply cut. After last week's midterms, Democrats won majorities in both the House and the Senate. Republicans are confirming nominees, while election-integrity reviews under EO 13848 and hundreds of Justice Department investigations move forward. Markets swung up and down after the vote, but gas prices finally dropped below $4. Peace kept moving forward through U.S.-China trade talks and negotiations on Ukraine. The outages at the end of the week showed how badly America needs a new air traffic control system. And Secretary of State Rubio's Federalist Society keynote brought into the open the fight over who writes the rules, who interprets them, and who enforces them.

Read the full report:

This article provides details and direct links to primary sources covering the following:

Why is the ODNI taking a second look at last week's election, and what are they checking?What happens in the House and Senate now that the votes are counted?Did the market swings around the election hit family budgets for no real reason?How safe is America now? The latest numbers on homicides and robberies might surprise you.What did Marco Rubio say about who writes the rules, who interprets them, and who enforces them?Why did the Department of War bring back the OSS, the spy agency from World War II?How much will it cost to replace America's failing air traffic control system, and why does that number keep going up?What came out of this week's meeting of the U.S.-China Joint Trade Council?What did the President say to our veterans on Veterans Day?Where are the caravans headed now, and what's the plan for the border?

About ThinkCareBelieve

ThinkCareBelieve champions peace through understanding. Its mission is to build bridges between diverse communities by finding common ground, focusing on shared needs, and working together toward goals that benefit everyone.

Civic engagement is central to that mission. ThinkCareBelieve believes that an informed, active public is essential to justice, and that shining a light on important issues brings accountability. Greater transparency in government can lead to better policies and procedures, and to open, honest communication between Americans and the government that serves them.

America's Weekly Golden Chronicle documents the major events and developments shaping the nation each week, offering readers a trusted reference, a practical resource, and a clear review of the news that matters.

America's Weekly Golden Chronicle here:

Help Lines and Tips:

How The Children Are Being Found:

The Trump Administration's Agenda for Greatness:

How President Trump Helped Real People:

The Seth Rich FBI Files:

Finding the Children:

Election Integrity:

Anthony Fauci 's Diary and Hearing:

OxferdC0mma:

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CONTACT: CONTACT: Joanne COMPANY: ThinkCareBelieve EMAIL:... WEB: thinkcarebelieve.blog