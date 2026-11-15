MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MUSCAT, Oman, Nov. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oman Shell has officially launched the new edition of Shell Intilaaqah, partnering with Flat6Labs as the program's delivery partner. This initiative is designed to accelerate 15 high-growth stage small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Oman through a structured pathway.

The program was developed to drive job creation, deepen local economic participation, and reinforce Oman Shell's role as a catalyst for inclusive, sustainable growth in direct alignment with Oman Vision 2040.

The program aims to empower high-growth-potential Omani SMEs to achieve measurable and sustainable growth, aiming to scale businesses that contribute significantly to Oman's economic diversification.

Tailored to the critical needs of Omani SMEs, Shell Intilaaqah offers a 3-to-4-month intensive acceleration cycle with tailored mentorship, expert access, and structured coaching, followed by six months of dedicated post-program support. Throughout this journey, SMEs receive expert one-on-one mentorship, advanced capacity building, and direct access to local and international investors through dedicated finance mixers to fuel their growth and expand their market reach.

Al-Ahnaf Bin Ahmed Al-Zubaidi, Social Investment and Community Relation Manager at Oman Shell shares, "Empowering local businesses is at the heart of our commitment to Oman's future, and the launch of Shell Intilaaqah marks a truly impactful step forward for our national economy. By offering high-growth SMEs the opportunity for hands-on capacity building, access to finance mixers, and strategic mentorship, the program delivers high-value support that enables Omani founders to thrive. We are excited to see these 15 enterprises scale their operations, expand into new market opportunities, and make a lasting contribution toward the realization of Oman Vision 2040."

Yehia Houry, CEO at Flat6Labs, added: "Oman is home to an untapped entrepreneurial talent with ambitious goals and immense potential. By combining Flat6Labs expertise with Oman Shell's deep commitment to economic development in line with Oman Vision 2040, we are expanding our impact to empower established Omani entrepreneurs with the precise tools and operational support needed. This program helps Omani SMEs overcome business challenges and provides them with access to global and regional investment networks."

The program is currently seeking innovative, Omani-owned and registered SMEs that meet the following criteria:



Business Maturity: At least 2 years in operation with sustained, consistent monthly revenue.

Team Size: Typically between 2 and 149 employees.

Industry & Location: The program is sector-agnostic and open to all governorates, though there is a preference for businesses operating within the company's designated zones. Value: In-Country Value is preferred and valued, though not mandatory.



Applications for Shell Intilaaqah are now open. Interested SME founders can review the full criteria, terms and conditions and submit their applications online by visiting Oman Shell's website before the closing deadline on December 24th, 2026.

About Shell Intilaaqah

Shell Intilaaqah is Oman Shell's flagship social investment initiative, dedicated to supporting small and medium enterprise development in the Sultanate. Since its establishment, Intilaaqah has trained thousands of Omani entrepreneurs, driving local business creation and supporting economic diversification in alignment with national priorities.

About Flat6Labs

Flat6Labs is the Middle East and Africa's leading entrepreneurial ecosystem platform with operations across 15 countries. Supporting entrepreneurs across different stages, Flat6Labs collaborates with leading partners to run renowned startup programs, strengthen entrepreneurship within emerging markets, and offer expert advisory services to startups, ESOs, corporates, and governments.

Since its launch in 2011 in Cairo, Flat6Labs has supported more than 10,000 founders in the Africa, Levant, and the GCC regions through tailored programs and extensive support services, partnering with global stakeholders.

Deeply committed to inclusivity and opportunity, Flat6Labs actively supports underserved entrepreneurs, with a vast track record supporting women and forcibly displaced individuals, who are creating real impact in vulnerable communities. To date, Flat6Labs-backed startups have generated over 90,000 jobs, with hundreds of entrepreneurs advancing local economies and with an increasing number leading efforts toward a more sustainable future. Flat6Labs is part of the F6 Group, working alongside F6 Ventures, a leading venture capital firm dedicated to early-stage seed investments.

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About Oman Shell

Shell has been a partner in Oman's development and progress over the last several decades. We have been providing pioneering technologies and expertise in the energy industry and creating value for the community. Shell is active in Oman across the oil and gas industry and is involved in joint venture and independent activities ranging from research and development, exploration and production to trading, retail and new energies. Shell also implements an extensive social investment programme that contributes to the sustainable development of the country. Shell holds interests in Petroleum Development Oman (34%), Oman LNG (30%) and Shell Oman Marketing Company (49%). Together they represent a substantial part of Oman's economic growth.

In January 2023, Oman Shell started producing gas from Mabrouk North East field in Block 10 in Oman. Shell holds a 53.45% working interest in Block 10, with OQ and Marsa Liquefied Natural Gas LLC (a joint venture between TotalEnergies and OQ) holding 13.36% and 33.19% respectively.

Cautionary Note

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Forward-Looking Statements

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These risk factors also expressly qualify all forward-looking statements contained in this press.( release and should be considered by the reader. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the press release [15 November, 2026]. Neither Shell plc nor any of its subsidiaries undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or other information. In light of these risks, results could differ materially from those stated, implied or inferred from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Shell's Net Carbon Intensity

Also, in this press release, we may refer to Shell's“Net Carbon Intensity” (NCI), which includes Shell's carbon emissions from the production of our energy products, our suppliers' carbon emissions in supplying energy for that production and our customers' carbon emissions associated with their use of the energy products we sell. Shell's NCI also includes the emissions associated with the production and use of energy products produced by others which Shell purchases for resale. Shell only controls its own emissions. The use of the terms Shell's“Net Carbon Intensity” or NCI are for convenience only and not intended to suggest these emissions are those of Shell plc or its subsidiaries.

Shell's net-zero emissions target

Shell's operating plan, outlook and budgets are forecasted for a ten-year period and are updated every year. They reflect the current economic environment and what we can reasonably expect to see over the next ten years. Accordingly, they reflect our Scope 1, Scope 2 and NCI targets over the next ten years. However, Shell's operating plans cannot reflect our 2050 net-zero emissions target, as this target is currently outside our planning period. In the future, as society moves towards net-zero emissions, we expect Shell's operating plans to reflect this movement. However, if society is not net zero in 2050, as of today, there would be a significant risk that Shell may not meet this target.

Forward-Looking non-GAAP measures

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