MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Clients deposit and the firm trades, with no charts to watch, no leverage to set and no positions to manage, as US regulators clear perpetual futures on individual stocks.

DENVER, Colo, Nov. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VectorTraders, a systematic trading firm operating multi-strategy books on crypto perpetual contracts, is offering retail investors a way to take part in perpetual futures without trading them. Clients deposit; the firm trades. There are no charts to watch, no leverage settings to choose and no positions to manage.

The offer comes as perpetual futures move beyond crypto. The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission cleared US trading of perpetual futures on individual stocks in early November, under a joint framework with the Securities and Exchange Commission, The Motley Fool reported on 11 November 2026. Kalshi became the first CFTC-regulated exchange to list single-stock perpetual futures, covering more than 50 stocks and indexes such as the S&P 500, and several platforms outside the US already offer them. A group of Wall Street trade associations has challenged the approval in court.

Perpetual futures, and why they are hard to run part-time

Perpetual futures are contracts that track the price of an asset and never expire. To keep the contract price close to the asset's price, one side pays the other a periodic funding payment: longs pay shorts when the contract trades above the asset, and shorts pay longs when it trades below. Traders choose a leverage ratio, and a position is closed automatically if the market moves far enough against it.

Leverage and automatic liquidation mean positions need watching around the clock. That is the part most individual investors are not set up to do, and it is the part VectorTraders takes off their hands.

How VectorTraders works

VectorTraders runs systematic, multi-strategy trading on crypto perpetual contracts. Its entry-level products are driven by funding-rate and basis arbitrage: collecting the funding payments between long and short holders, and the spread between spot and futures prices, from hedged, delta-neutral positions. Its higher-yield products are driven by quantitative contract trading, which carries a different risk profile from the entry tier.

Clients do not place trades or choose leverage. Leverage is moderate and set by the firm. Target returns are quoted net of management and performance fees, trading commissions and slippage, and each client's rates are itemised in their investment records. Current plans, minimum deposits and lock periods are listed on the firm's fund plans page, with further plans available after signing in.

VectorTraders manages more than $30 million for clients in 90+ countries, including the United States.

Michael Bennett, External Market Spokesperson at VectorTraders, said: "Perpetual futures started in crypto, and now regulators are bringing them to the stock market. A lot of people are hearing about them for the first time this month. Most of them don't want to pick a leverage ratio or check a screen at three in the morning, and they shouldn't have to. Our clients make a deposit, and our desk does the trading. Taking part should be that simple."

Target returns are estimates, not guarantees, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading perpetual contracts involves risk, including the loss of capital. VectorTraders is not affiliated with Kalshi, the CFTC, the SEC or any other company named in this release.

About VectorTraders

VectorTraders is a systematic trading firm operating multi-strategy books on crypto perpetual futures. Its entry-level products are driven by funding-rate arbitrage, capturing the periodic payments between long and short holders of perpetual contracts, and basis arbitrage, capturing the spread between spot and futures pricing. Its higher-yield products are driven by quantitative contract trading, with a correspondingly different risk profile. Clients access the strategies through managed products rather than trading directly, and VectorTraders serves clients in 90+ countries including the United States.

Media contact

Michael Bennett

External Market Spokesperson, VectorTraders

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