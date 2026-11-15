MENAFN - IANS) New Zealand, Nov 15 (IANS) Denmark kept themselves on course to advance from Group A4 in UEFA Nations League action thanks to a 4-1 win in Portugal, while Viktor Gyokeres scored in a record-extending eighth successive game on a night when his Sweden side and Austria both earned promotion from League B.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's first-half penalty gave the Denmark a lead they built upon when Rasmus Hojlund volleyed in shortly after half-time following fine build-up play by Gustav Isaksen.

Hojlund then drilled a low finish past Diogo Costa and Joachim Andersen's header made it four, with Bernardo Silva pulling a goal back for a Portugal side already assured of their place in the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, competition record scorer Erling Haaland struck his 23rd Nations League goal by converting a late penalty as Norway saw off Wales 3-1.

Wales had the only attempt on target of the first half when Egil Selvik parried Daniel James' shot, but the impressive Antonio Nusa drilled in from the edge of the box to put the hosts ahead after the break.

Nusa and Haaland then combined to set up substitute Andreas Schjelderup, with David Brooks halving the deficit by dinking a cool finish over goalkeeper Karl Darlow. Haaland's emphatic spot kick sealed the result, setting his side up for Tuesday's crucial Scandinavian derby away to Denmark.

In another match, Gyokeres converted two first-half penalties after Daniel Svensson's early opener for Group B4 winners Sweden in Solna, where Armin Gigovic replied for Bosnia and Herzegovina and Sead Kolasinac scored his first international goal on his 74th outing.

The visitors are confirmed in second place and the League A/B play-offs.

Elsewhere, Austria clinched top spot and promotion from Group B3 by beating the Republic of Ireland courtesy of Sasa Kalajdzic's winner 11 minutes from time, sending Ralf Rangnick's unbeaten team five points clear of second-placed Kosovo.

Terry Devlin's second-half winner at home to Ukraine kept Northern Ireland a point above Hungary at the top of Group B2, with their promotion rivals scoring twice inside the last 17 minutes in Georgia through an own goal and a Barnabas Varga strike.