MENAFN - IANS) Mount Maunganui, Nov 15 (IANS) New Zealand's off-spin bowling all-rounder Michael Bracewell said he was pleased with his bowling performance on a Bay Oval pitch that offered spinners some assistance, after taking 1-35 in the fifth ODI against India on Sunday.

Bracewell, who dismissed Axar Patel for 46 during his 10-over spell, was one of the pivotal figures in the visitors' being bowled out for 209 in 42.1 overs.“I think it was a little bit there for the spin today. Second game on that wicket.

“So, I think when I put the ball in a nice area, I was able to restrict them through the middle. And then the nasty fasties got some wickets as well. So it's a good all-round bowling performance,” Bracewell told broadcasters in a mid-innings chat.

He also expressed hope that conditions would become more favourable for batting as the match progressed, with New Zealand looking to make the series scoreline 2-2.“Yeah, definitely looks like it's a little bit slower than the other night. So hopefully it cheers up a little bit later on and the scoring becomes a little bit easier.”

The outing also marks Bracewell's 50th ODI appearance for New Zealand.“I spent a lot of time playing domestic cricket, so it's nice to bring up that milestone in front of the home crowd,” he said.

Bracewell was given a commemorative silver jug at the venue, and his family travelled along for the occasion. His son Lennox was part of the anthem ceremony, which the player said made the day more memorable.

“Yeah, it's great to come up here to the Mount. We stay in apartments here so the families can come along. So, it's certainly cool to be sharing that milestone with them and to have Lennox out there, he was pretty excited and I think he sang it pretty well as well. So it's very cool to see.”

Bracewell also recalled the advice his grandmother used to give when the national anthems were played.“Absolutely. We spend a lot of time on the road. So whenever you can play here in New Zealand, it's really special. So, it's cool to share that milestone.

“My grandma always used to say when we're watching the anthems that she used to get angry when people didn't sing. So make sure we sing nice and loud for her and yeah, it's a cool moment to be out here.”