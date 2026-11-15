MENAFN - IANS) Mount Maunganui, Nov 15 (IANS) Left-arm spin bowling all-rounder Axar Patel had a simple message for Yash Thakur as the fast bowler prepared to make his ODI debut for India on Sunday: make your family and country proud.

Axar presented Thakur with ODI cap number 267 in front of the whole squad before the fifth ODI against New Zealand at the Bay Oval.“Cap number 267. Today is a very special day for one of our teammates, and congratulations, Yash. I think everyone dreams of playing for India when they start playing cricket, and today is your special day.

“I want to say that you have gone through a lot of highs and lows and just remember everything. Whatever you have done to reach here and today is your special day. Make your family proud. Make every Indian player proud. Make everyone proud and go well,” said Axar in a video posted on BCCI's social media accounts.

Nagpur-based Thakur made his T20I debut for India in July and played two games in Zimbabwe, taking two wickets in each. In four T20Is so far, Thakur has taken five wickets, and he was part of the squad that won the gold medal at this year's Asian Games in Japan.

Thakur, who turns out for Vidarbha in domestic cricket, has also been a regular on the IPL circuit, spending two seasons each with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Punjab Kings (PBKS). Thakur's debut did not bring the start he wanted with the bat.

He walked in at 166/7 once Auqib Nabi had been dismissed by Mitchell Santner, and lasted only four balls before edging a Santner delivery to wicketkeeper Tim Seifert for a duck.

India's innings ended on 209 in 42.1 overs, and Thakur, with his skiddy pace and skill to hit pinpoint yorkers, will now turn his attention to defending the total, with the new ODI cap on his head.