MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Nov 15 (IANS) Haryana Police have demonstrated their sporting talent and excellence on the international stage. The Indian team delivered an impressive performance at the 5th ITPF Tent Pegging World Cup in Aqaba, Jordan, from November 11 to 14, winning three bronze medals and bringing laurels to the country.

Haryana Police's participation in this prestigious international championship was particularly noteworthy, with ASI Jitender Kumar representing India as a team player and Head Constable Suresh Kumar discharging the important responsibility of national coach.

The 5th ITPF Tent Pegging World Cup witnessed participation from teams representing 10 countries, including India, Jordan, Pakistan, Egypt, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Sudan and Yemen. Players from various countries showcased their talent, equestrian skills, precision and competitive abilities across different tent pegging events.

The Indian team also participated with confidence, discipline and dedication, securing three bronze medals in the championship. The selection of Haryana Police ASI Jitender Kumar for the Indian team is a matter of pride for the state police. He represented the country as a member of the Indian contingent in this prestigious international competition. His participation reflects how Haryana Police personnel continue to demonstrate exceptional talent and capabilities in sports alongside their professional responsibilities of maintaining law and order and ensuring public safety.

Head Constable Suresh Kumar played a significant role as the national coach. His contribution in training the players, enhancing their technical skills and preparing them for international competition was commendable. His responsibility as the national coach also reflects the recognition of Haryana Police's sporting talent and expertise at the national level.

The Indian contingent comprised players from the Indian Army, the Assam Rifles, the ITBP, besides Haryana Police. The six-member Indian team included two players from the Assam Rifles, two from the Indian Army, one from the ITBP and one from Haryana Police.

Dhanraj was the captain of the team. The team included Bonge Ganesh, Sandeep Kumar, Dinesh Karlekar, Jitender Kumar and ITBP's Amit Chhetri, among others. Karlekar delivered an impressive performance, winning two bronze medals in individual events. Chhetri was also a member of the bronze medal-winning Indian team.

With their collective efforts and outstanding performance, the Indian contingent secured three bronze medals in the championship.

Congratulating the players and the coach on this achievement, Haryana Police Director General of Police Ajay Singhal said representing the country at the international level is a matter of immense pride and honour for every sportsperson. The Indian players have brought glory to the country through their hard work, discipline, dedication and outstanding sporting skills.

He said that ASI Jitender Kumar's representation in the Indian team and head Constable Suresh Kumar's contribution as the national coach are matters of great pride for the entire Haryana Police Department.

The DGP further stated that Haryana Police remain committed to encouraging and nurturing the sporting talent of its personnel and providing them with better opportunities at national and international levels. Achievements of police personnel in sports not only strengthen the positive image of the department but also inspire other police personnel and young people to pursue sports. He expressed confidence that Haryana Police sportspersons would continue to excel in national and international competitions and bring further laurels to the state and the country.