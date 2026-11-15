MENAFN - IANS) Melbourne, Nov 15 (IANS) Australia all-rounder Annabel Sutherland has been ruled out of the remainder of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL 12) due to a hamstring tendon injury, dealing a significant blow to Melbourne Stars as they attempt to revive their fading hopes of reaching the playoffs.

Sutherland's absence comes at a difficult stage of the campaign for the Stars, who have gone winless in their last five matches. The side, led by Meg Lanning, is now without one of its most influential performers for the remainder of the tournament, with its bid to reach the knockout stage for only the second time in six seasons facing another setback.

Australia team physiotherapist Kate Moore confirmed that the injury would require Sutherland to step away from competitive cricket for a period, while leaving her participation in the upcoming Sri Lanka tour uncertain.

“Annabel has been ruled out for the remainder of the WBBL due to a progressive hamstring tendon injury that will not recover while playing tournament cricket, and requires a period of offload. Her availability for Australia's tour to Sri Lanka in December is to be confirmed,” Moore said in a club statement.

The injury also puts a question mark over Sutherland's availability for Australia's three-match ODI series in Sri Lanka next month, with the team scheduled to travel for the tour in December.

Her departure leaves a considerable gap in the Stars' setup. Sutherland has been their leading wicket-taker this season, claiming seven wickets at an average of 26, while her strike rate of 146 with the bat is the second-best in the squad, behind only Georgia Prestwidge.

The 24-year-old had handed over the Stars' captaincy to Lanning at the beginning of the season but remained central to the team's campaign through her contributions with both bat and ball.

The franchise has brought in 19-year-old all-rounder Zoe Samuel as her replacement in the 13-member squad for Monday's fixture against Sydney Thunder. Samuel earned the call-up after an encouraging showing in the T20 Spring Challenge in October, where she made an unbeaten 28 and picked up two wickets against the Melbourne Renegades.

“It's always disappointing to lose a high-quality player and we'll miss Annabel's contributions. But as always, change presents opportunities for other members of the team and we have a lot of confidence in our full playing squad,” Melbourne Stars General Manager James Rosengarten said on Sunday.

The Stars will face the Thunder at Drummoyne Oval on November 16, with the match scheduled to begin at 7:10 pm AEDT. It will be their seventh fixture of the season, with the side needing a strong finish to keep its finals aspirations alive.