US, China Launch Trade Council Talks on Tariffs, Agricultural Cooperation
(MENAFN) The United States and China have conducted their first Trade Council meeting through a video conference, focusing on tariff policies, agricultural commerce and arrangements for reciprocal tariff reductions, according to an announcement from Beijing on Saturday.
The discussions took place Friday within the framework of the two countries' bilateral economic and trade consultation mechanism, marking the beginning of the council's activities.
Both sides held "frank, in-depth, and constructive" discussions on putting into practice commitments reached during earlier trade negotiations, based on the understandings established between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Key subjects included existing tariffs, a reciprocal tariff reduction framework known as "30 billion for 30 billion," agricultural exchanges and other matters of shared interest.
In a separate development, the Office of the United States Trade Representative announced that the Trump administration is working to establish a bilateral trade board intended to facilitate commercial exchanges between the two countries involving non-sensitive goods.
The proposed initiative is designed to create additional opportunities for American agricultural producers, ranchers, fishing businesses, small enterprises, manufacturers and workers.
Washington emphasized that significant tariffs would remain in effect as part of its efforts to address what it considers unfair Chinese trade practices and safeguard American economic interests.
Nevertheless, the US administration indicated that promoting more balanced commercial relations in selected industries could help create greater predictability and stability in economic ties between the two countries.
The discussions took place Friday within the framework of the two countries' bilateral economic and trade consultation mechanism, marking the beginning of the council's activities.
Both sides held "frank, in-depth, and constructive" discussions on putting into practice commitments reached during earlier trade negotiations, based on the understandings established between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Key subjects included existing tariffs, a reciprocal tariff reduction framework known as "30 billion for 30 billion," agricultural exchanges and other matters of shared interest.
In a separate development, the Office of the United States Trade Representative announced that the Trump administration is working to establish a bilateral trade board intended to facilitate commercial exchanges between the two countries involving non-sensitive goods.
The proposed initiative is designed to create additional opportunities for American agricultural producers, ranchers, fishing businesses, small enterprises, manufacturers and workers.
Washington emphasized that significant tariffs would remain in effect as part of its efforts to address what it considers unfair Chinese trade practices and safeguard American economic interests.
Nevertheless, the US administration indicated that promoting more balanced commercial relations in selected industries could help create greater predictability and stability in economic ties between the two countries.
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