Yemen Reports Houthi Attack Repelled Amid Airstrikes in Lahj, Taiz
(MENAFN) Forces supporting Yemen's internationally recognized government announced Saturday that they had successfully thwarted an attack by Houthi fighters in the southwestern province of Lahj, while reports from state media indicated that airstrikes had targeted Houthi reinforcements in neighboring Taiz.
The government-aligned Giants Brigades confirmed that their fighters had “repelled a Houthi attack in the Al-Mudharaba district” of Lahj province.
The military formation also released footage through its Facebook account, claiming that the video showed Houthi combatants retreating after the assault was pushed back.
The latest confrontation comes amid an intensification of military activity that has forced large numbers of Yemenis to leave their homes. The International Organization for Migration reported Friday that more than 340,000 people have been displaced since August as a result of the escalating hostilities.
Government forces maintain control over most of Lahj, a strategically important province bordering the interim capital, Aden, along its northern and western sides.
The province also holds significant geographical importance because several major highways connecting Aden with other parts of Yemen run through its territory. In addition, certain districts are situated close to the Bab al-Mandab Strait and the Gulf of Aden, making the area particularly significant for regional transportation and maritime security.
The government-aligned Giants Brigades confirmed that their fighters had “repelled a Houthi attack in the Al-Mudharaba district” of Lahj province.
The military formation also released footage through its Facebook account, claiming that the video showed Houthi combatants retreating after the assault was pushed back.
The latest confrontation comes amid an intensification of military activity that has forced large numbers of Yemenis to leave their homes. The International Organization for Migration reported Friday that more than 340,000 people have been displaced since August as a result of the escalating hostilities.
Government forces maintain control over most of Lahj, a strategically important province bordering the interim capital, Aden, along its northern and western sides.
The province also holds significant geographical importance because several major highways connecting Aden with other parts of Yemen run through its territory. In addition, certain districts are situated close to the Bab al-Mandab Strait and the Gulf of Aden, making the area particularly significant for regional transportation and maritime security.
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