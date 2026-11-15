China, Thailand Expand Bilateral Ties Through Trade, Security Agreements
(MENAFN) China and Thailand have concluded eight cooperation agreements aimed at expanding collaboration across several sectors, including commerce, security, agriculture and advanced technology, following discussions between Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul in Bangkok, according to official statements released Saturday.
The agreements were finalized Friday during Li's three-day official visit to Thailand, marking the first trip by a Chinese premier to the country in seven years.
The signed documents address a broad range of areas, including vehicle production, technical and vocational training, agricultural trade, food safety standards, security partnerships, measurement regulations and consular affairs.
Among the key arrangements are new export procedures designed to facilitate shipments of Thai tropical fruits, particularly durian and salak, to the Chinese market. Cooperation in the automotive sector will prioritize electric vehicle manufacturing, battery production and the exchange of technological expertise.
During the discussions, Anutin also pushed for progress on China's proposed purchase of 500,000 metric tons of Thai rice. An initial shipment agreement covering 40,000 tons has already been completed.
Both leaders explored opportunities to deepen collaboration in emerging industries, particularly artificial intelligence, semiconductor manufacturing and renewable energy. They also discussed improving railway connections between China, Laos and Thailand to strengthen regional transportation links.
Security cooperation was another major subject of the talks, with the two governments agreeing to intensify efforts against cross-border cybercrime and internet-based fraud. Their planned measures include greater intelligence exchanges and closer coordination to tackle illegal financial transactions.
The agreements were finalized Friday during Li's three-day official visit to Thailand, marking the first trip by a Chinese premier to the country in seven years.
The signed documents address a broad range of areas, including vehicle production, technical and vocational training, agricultural trade, food safety standards, security partnerships, measurement regulations and consular affairs.
Among the key arrangements are new export procedures designed to facilitate shipments of Thai tropical fruits, particularly durian and salak, to the Chinese market. Cooperation in the automotive sector will prioritize electric vehicle manufacturing, battery production and the exchange of technological expertise.
During the discussions, Anutin also pushed for progress on China's proposed purchase of 500,000 metric tons of Thai rice. An initial shipment agreement covering 40,000 tons has already been completed.
Both leaders explored opportunities to deepen collaboration in emerging industries, particularly artificial intelligence, semiconductor manufacturing and renewable energy. They also discussed improving railway connections between China, Laos and Thailand to strengthen regional transportation links.
Security cooperation was another major subject of the talks, with the two governments agreeing to intensify efforts against cross-border cybercrime and internet-based fraud. Their planned measures include greater intelligence exchanges and closer coordination to tackle illegal financial transactions.
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