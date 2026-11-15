Owono Receives Lengthy Ban Following Fatal Collision with Tenerife Striker
(MENAFN) FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono has been handed a 12-match suspension by the Spanish Football Federation's disciplinary committee following an on-field collision that resulted in the death of Tenerife forward Jesus de Miguel.
The punishment was announced Friday in connection with an incident during a second-division fixture on Nov. 2. Owono received a red card after leaving his goal and moving toward the middle of the pitch to intercept a high ball, colliding with de Miguel in the process.
The 30-year-old Tenerife striker suffered cardiac arrest following the impact and was transported to a hospital, where he passed away the following day.
In explaining its decision, the disciplinary committee referred to the referee's official report, which documented the circumstances surrounding the goalkeeper's dismissal.
“The assessment of the conduct under consideration in these proceedings must be based on the facts expressly recorded in the referee’s report, which states that the player was sent off for ‘violently striking an opponent in the chest with his leg, using excessive force, while the ball was in play’,” said a committee statement.
“The tragic outcome of the incident, resulting in the death of Jesus de Miguel Alameda, is public knowledge," it added.
“In view of the nature of the conduct described and the accompanying circumstances … the maximum sanction, 12 matches of suspension, is justified.”
Owono, who represents Equatorial Guinea internationally, previously spoke about the emotional impact of the incident, describing the period following the striker's death as the “hardest days of my life.”
“I struggle to find the words, and it is very difficult for me to process anything that has happened,” said Owono in a statement published by his club last week.
The punishment was announced Friday in connection with an incident during a second-division fixture on Nov. 2. Owono received a red card after leaving his goal and moving toward the middle of the pitch to intercept a high ball, colliding with de Miguel in the process.
The 30-year-old Tenerife striker suffered cardiac arrest following the impact and was transported to a hospital, where he passed away the following day.
In explaining its decision, the disciplinary committee referred to the referee's official report, which documented the circumstances surrounding the goalkeeper's dismissal.
“The assessment of the conduct under consideration in these proceedings must be based on the facts expressly recorded in the referee’s report, which states that the player was sent off for ‘violently striking an opponent in the chest with his leg, using excessive force, while the ball was in play’,” said a committee statement.
“The tragic outcome of the incident, resulting in the death of Jesus de Miguel Alameda, is public knowledge," it added.
“In view of the nature of the conduct described and the accompanying circumstances … the maximum sanction, 12 matches of suspension, is justified.”
Owono, who represents Equatorial Guinea internationally, previously spoke about the emotional impact of the incident, describing the period following the striker's death as the “hardest days of my life.”
“I struggle to find the words, and it is very difficult for me to process anything that has happened,” said Owono in a statement published by his club last week.
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