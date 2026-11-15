Ethiopia Border Clashes Kill Kenyan Civilians, Force Thousands to Flee
(MENAFN) At least two Kenyan nationals have died, another 22 sustained injuries from stray gunfire and approximately 10,000 people have been forced to leave their homes amid ongoing clashes in neighboring Ethiopia, according to the governor of Marsabit County.
"The human cost of this conflict is already devastating," Gov. Mohamud Ali said in a statement, referring to a government assessment that recorded the displacement of around 10,000 people within the county.
The evaluation also indicated that more than 50,000 Ethiopian nationals had sought refuge in Kenya's Marsabit County after escaping violence in the Oromo and Somali regions of southern Ethiopia.
The escalating hostilities have created serious security concerns for communities along the Kenyan border, with residents abandoning their homes as gunfire and explosive weapons threaten populated areas.
Moyale, situated approximately 750 kilometers (466 miles) north of Nairobi, has been among the locations particularly affected by the violence.
Ali also raised concerns over unexploded ammunition landing close to residential neighborhoods and public infrastructure, warning that these hazards could endanger civilians, especially children.
Beyond the immediate security threats, the fighting has interrupted educational activities, national examinations, electricity services and commercial exchanges across the border. Thousands of displaced households are currently staying in temporary shelters or receiving accommodation in private residences.
"We are particularly alarmed by the public health risks arising from overcrowded shelters, shortages of essential medicines, worsening nutritional conditions and confirmed cases of measles and rubella," he said.
"The human cost of this conflict is already devastating," Gov. Mohamud Ali said in a statement, referring to a government assessment that recorded the displacement of around 10,000 people within the county.
The evaluation also indicated that more than 50,000 Ethiopian nationals had sought refuge in Kenya's Marsabit County after escaping violence in the Oromo and Somali regions of southern Ethiopia.
The escalating hostilities have created serious security concerns for communities along the Kenyan border, with residents abandoning their homes as gunfire and explosive weapons threaten populated areas.
Moyale, situated approximately 750 kilometers (466 miles) north of Nairobi, has been among the locations particularly affected by the violence.
Ali also raised concerns over unexploded ammunition landing close to residential neighborhoods and public infrastructure, warning that these hazards could endanger civilians, especially children.
Beyond the immediate security threats, the fighting has interrupted educational activities, national examinations, electricity services and commercial exchanges across the border. Thousands of displaced households are currently staying in temporary shelters or receiving accommodation in private residences.
"We are particularly alarmed by the public health risks arising from overcrowded shelters, shortages of essential medicines, worsening nutritional conditions and confirmed cases of measles and rubella," he said.
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