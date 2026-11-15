Philippines, Australia Sign Defense Pact to Boost Deterrence
(MENAFN) Manila and Canberra signed an upgraded defense cooperation agreement on Sunday, a deal meant to harden the Philippines’ military deterrence and widen joint activities, Philippine officials said.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, in Manila for the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit, witnessed the signing of the Philippines-Australia Defense Cooperation Arrangement. Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. and Australian Ambassador Marc Innes-Brown signed the document at Manila South Harbor.
The pact replaces a 1995 memorandum of understanding on defense cooperation between the two nations, a Philippine online news outlet reported.
Teodoro said the new framework is designed to speed up coordination. “The agreement makes us work faster, speedier. It streamlines the coordination process. Basically, it is the mechanism by which the SOFA will work,” Teodoro said.
He was referring to the Status of Visiting Forces Agreement, in force between the two countries since 2012, which lets military personnel from each nation enter the other’s territory for training exercises and humanitarian response operations. The Philippines and Australia raised their ties to a strategic partnership in September 2023.
Asked whether the upgraded arrangement would add to deterrence in the Taiwan Strait, Teodoro stressed instead its role in protecting Philippine territory and maritime interests. “Deterrence on the West Philippine Sea, yes; (deterrence) in Philippine territory, yes,” he said, according to a video shared by a Philippine broadcaster.
The agreement lands amid territorial disputes between Manila and Beijing in the South China Sea, where the two countries hold overlapping maritime claims. Teodoro said the deal would strengthen the Philippines’ capacity to defend areas under its jurisdiction.
“Our stance in the West Philippine Sea … is all entitlements are Philippine entitlements. So, it will bolster our credible deterrent posture in areas where we have jurisdiction,” he said.
He added that the upgraded arrangement will enable more joint maritime, air and land activities between the Philippine and Australian militaries.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, in Manila for the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit, witnessed the signing of the Philippines-Australia Defense Cooperation Arrangement. Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. and Australian Ambassador Marc Innes-Brown signed the document at Manila South Harbor.
The pact replaces a 1995 memorandum of understanding on defense cooperation between the two nations, a Philippine online news outlet reported.
Teodoro said the new framework is designed to speed up coordination. “The agreement makes us work faster, speedier. It streamlines the coordination process. Basically, it is the mechanism by which the SOFA will work,” Teodoro said.
He was referring to the Status of Visiting Forces Agreement, in force between the two countries since 2012, which lets military personnel from each nation enter the other’s territory for training exercises and humanitarian response operations. The Philippines and Australia raised their ties to a strategic partnership in September 2023.
Asked whether the upgraded arrangement would add to deterrence in the Taiwan Strait, Teodoro stressed instead its role in protecting Philippine territory and maritime interests. “Deterrence on the West Philippine Sea, yes; (deterrence) in Philippine territory, yes,” he said, according to a video shared by a Philippine broadcaster.
The agreement lands amid territorial disputes between Manila and Beijing in the South China Sea, where the two countries hold overlapping maritime claims. Teodoro said the deal would strengthen the Philippines’ capacity to defend areas under its jurisdiction.
“Our stance in the West Philippine Sea … is all entitlements are Philippine entitlements. So, it will bolster our credible deterrent posture in areas where we have jurisdiction,” he said.
He added that the upgraded arrangement will enable more joint maritime, air and land activities between the Philippine and Australian militaries.
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