Microsoft Restores Consumer Services Following Widespread Global Outage
(MENAFN) Microsoft announced that all its consumer-facing products and services had returned to normal operations by 1610GMT on Friday, while its Microsoft 365 enterprise offerings continued to demonstrate stable recovery following a major worldwide disruption.
In an update published on its service status page, the company confirmed that all previously impacted environments were functioning normally again and that the accumulated backlog of emails had been successfully cleared, bringing the incident to an end.
"We've confirmed that the services across the previously affected environments have fully recovered and the backlog of email messages has been processed, thus this issue is remediated," the company said in an update on its service status page.
The disruption affected millions of customers in at least 70 countries, preventing many from accessing essential Microsoft services, including Outlook email, Teams and the Copilot artificial intelligence assistant. The company subsequently issued an apology over the widespread interruption.
Microsoft explained that the incident originated from a technical problem linked to an earlier expansion of its network capacity. The technology company emphasized that neither a cyberattack nor any malfunction involving its artificial intelligence systems was responsible for the outage.
In an update published on its service status page, the company confirmed that all previously impacted environments were functioning normally again and that the accumulated backlog of emails had been successfully cleared, bringing the incident to an end.
"We've confirmed that the services across the previously affected environments have fully recovered and the backlog of email messages has been processed, thus this issue is remediated," the company said in an update on its service status page.
The disruption affected millions of customers in at least 70 countries, preventing many from accessing essential Microsoft services, including Outlook email, Teams and the Copilot artificial intelligence assistant. The company subsequently issued an apology over the widespread interruption.
Microsoft explained that the incident originated from a technical problem linked to an earlier expansion of its network capacity. The technology company emphasized that neither a cyberattack nor any malfunction involving its artificial intelligence systems was responsible for the outage.
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