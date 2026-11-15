Iran Guards Claim 6-Drone Strike on US Radar Site in Bahrain
(MENAFN) Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said Sunday it hit a US radar defense installation at al-Riffa Air Base in Bahrain using six drones, according to state media. No damage or casualties have been reported or described.
The announcement followed hours of repeated alerts from Bahrain’s Interior Ministry, which warned of a possible threat without saying what it was and told residents to take shelter.
In a statement relayed by a state-run broadcaster, the IRGC declared the Strait of Hormuz still closed, pointing to what it called Washington’s “failure” to escort vessels through the waterway. The group also issued a warning: “any US aggression would be met with an even harsher and more devastating response.”
The strait is a vital artery for global energy and commodity shipments, and tensions between Iran and the US over passage through it are still running high. Shipping access has also been a central sticking point in talks between Washington and Tehran.
The conflict erupted on Feb. 28 with US and Israeli strikes on Iran, and the two sides reached a ceasefire in April. Fighting between Washington and Tehran later resumed as negotiations stalled, even though both sides had signed a memorandum of understanding in June.
The announcement followed hours of repeated alerts from Bahrain’s Interior Ministry, which warned of a possible threat without saying what it was and told residents to take shelter.
In a statement relayed by a state-run broadcaster, the IRGC declared the Strait of Hormuz still closed, pointing to what it called Washington’s “failure” to escort vessels through the waterway. The group also issued a warning: “any US aggression would be met with an even harsher and more devastating response.”
The strait is a vital artery for global energy and commodity shipments, and tensions between Iran and the US over passage through it are still running high. Shipping access has also been a central sticking point in talks between Washington and Tehran.
The conflict erupted on Feb. 28 with US and Israeli strikes on Iran, and the two sides reached a ceasefire in April. Fighting between Washington and Tehran later resumed as negotiations stalled, even though both sides had signed a memorandum of understanding in June.
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