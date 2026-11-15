Rubio Attacks International Criminal Court During Speech to US Lawyers
(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has launched a strong criticism of the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the United Nations during an address to legal professionals and students, prompting enthusiastic applause from those attending the event.
Speaking at the National Lawyers Convention organized by the Federalist Society, a group that describes itself as conservative, Rubio said the State Department had repeatedly encountered references to international law being used to challenge almost every significant foreign policy decision or operation undertaken by the Trump administration.
Among the examples he raised was President Donald Trump's directive authorizing the US military to target and sink suspected cartel vessels in the Caribbean. Rubio noted that the military operations had triggered accusations that Washington was breaching international legal standards.
The secretary of state also condemned the ICC, describing it as a "fake and illegitimate International Criminal Court." He pointed out that the institution's founding chief prosecutor had accused the United States of committing crimes against humanity.
Rubio further referred to criticism from the United Nations following the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro by US forces in January and his transfer to the United States to face federal criminal proceedings.
"For this global elite, international law is not a neutral body of rules," Rubio said.
"International law is an instrument, an instrument to advance their interest under the pretense of universal principles," he added.
Speaking at the National Lawyers Convention organized by the Federalist Society, a group that describes itself as conservative, Rubio said the State Department had repeatedly encountered references to international law being used to challenge almost every significant foreign policy decision or operation undertaken by the Trump administration.
Among the examples he raised was President Donald Trump's directive authorizing the US military to target and sink suspected cartel vessels in the Caribbean. Rubio noted that the military operations had triggered accusations that Washington was breaching international legal standards.
The secretary of state also condemned the ICC, describing it as a "fake and illegitimate International Criminal Court." He pointed out that the institution's founding chief prosecutor had accused the United States of committing crimes against humanity.
Rubio further referred to criticism from the United Nations following the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro by US forces in January and his transfer to the United States to face federal criminal proceedings.
"For this global elite, international law is not a neutral body of rules," Rubio said.
"International law is an instrument, an instrument to advance their interest under the pretense of universal principles," he added.
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