Netanyahu, Eisenkot Hold Talks on Potential Military Action Against Iran
(MENAFN) Israeli caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has discussed the possibility of launching renewed military strikes against Iran with Gadi Eisenkot, who has been assigned the responsibility of forming Israel's next government, according to reports released Friday.
The discussions reportedly took place on Thursday, with Netanyahu presenting Eisenkot with intelligence concerning Iran. The meeting was intended to brief him on developments related to Tehran and the possibility of restarting military operations.
An informed source cited in the reports indicated that the intelligence presented during the meeting “could change his view” of Netanyahu’s motives for resuming attacks.
However, Eisenkot was reportedly unaware that Mossad Director Roman Gofman had traveled to Washington to discuss the same matter. The reports did not clarify whether Eisenkot had intentionally been excluded from information about Gofman's diplomatic visit.
The meeting takes place during a period of political uncertainty in Israel, following the Oct. 27 parliamentary elections, in which Netanyahu's political bloc lost its majority. Eisenkot has subsequently been given the responsibility of negotiating the formation of a new government.
Before the latest developments, Eisenkot had cautioned Netanyahu against launching military operations that were not considered necessary while the country was still awaiting the establishment of its next government.
The discussions reportedly took place on Thursday, with Netanyahu presenting Eisenkot with intelligence concerning Iran. The meeting was intended to brief him on developments related to Tehran and the possibility of restarting military operations.
An informed source cited in the reports indicated that the intelligence presented during the meeting “could change his view” of Netanyahu’s motives for resuming attacks.
However, Eisenkot was reportedly unaware that Mossad Director Roman Gofman had traveled to Washington to discuss the same matter. The reports did not clarify whether Eisenkot had intentionally been excluded from information about Gofman's diplomatic visit.
The meeting takes place during a period of political uncertainty in Israel, following the Oct. 27 parliamentary elections, in which Netanyahu's political bloc lost its majority. Eisenkot has subsequently been given the responsibility of negotiating the formation of a new government.
Before the latest developments, Eisenkot had cautioned Netanyahu against launching military operations that were not considered necessary while the country was still awaiting the establishment of its next government.
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