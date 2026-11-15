MENAFN - Live Mint) Parents who devote their lives to securing a better future for their children, including helping them move abroad or attain prestigious positions, often find themselves spending their twilight years in old-age homes, Kannada novelist and writer Kumbar Veerabhadrappa was quoted as saying by The Hindu.

He made the remarks while inaugurating a district-level Children's Day programme for 2026-27 at the Zilla Panchayat Conference Hall in Ballari on Thursday.

Raising concerns over the increasing number of old age homes across the country, Veerabhadrappa said the education system was becoming increasingly driven by financial considerations, with human values and respect for elders taking a back seat.

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He emphasised the importance of safeguarding rural traditions, folk arts and cultural practices and ensuring that they are passed down to future generations. He also lauded the practice of donating the bodies of deceased elderly parents to medical colleges, describing it as a worthy initiative that more people should follow.

Focus on children's health and development

Acknowledging the Karnataka government's efforts towards child welfare, nutrition and improving the quality of food served at anganwadis, Veerabhadrappa said the state was approaching these matters with scientific reasoning and a rational outlook.

He also flagged concerns over the semester-based education system and the heavy homework burden placed on children, saying these were reducing the time available for outdoor activities and the development of communication skills.

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The growing use of mobile phones was another major challenge, he said, warning that it was coming in the way of children's overall development.

Calling on government officials to look beyond routine meetings and administrative responsibilities, Veerabhadrappa urged them to prioritise the health, safety and holistic development of the younger generation.

Judge highlights importance of discipline and traffic safety

Senior Civil Judge and District Legal Services Authority Member-Secretary Rajesh N. Hosamane, who also addressed the gathering, underlined the need to instil moral values, discipline, cultural traditions and respect for heritage among children, according to The Hindu.

Expressing concern over minors increasingly riding motorcycles, he urged parents to ensure that underage children do not drive vehicles.

He said following the law was a responsibility shared by every citizen and stressed that wearing helmets and complying with traffic regulations were compulsory.

Parents, he added, must educate their children about the importance of obeying the law and ensure they do not disregard traffic rules.

Competitions held for children

The programme featured several competitions and activities for children aged between nine and 16. These included events related to creative arts, writing, performing arts and scientific innovations.

Winners were felicitated and prizes were presented at the event.