MENAFN - Live Mint) The US Department of State has cancelled more than 6,000 visas issued to foreign nationals found to have participated in or helped facilitate birth tourism, the department announced on November 12. The move comes amid the Trump administration's stepped-up efforts to curb the practice and target businesses and individuals allegedly involved in arranging such trips.

“The Department of State's Birth Tourism Prevention Task Force has now revoked more than 6,000 visas from foreigners who engaged in or facilitated birth tourism. We are identifying and holding accountable everyone involved in this illicit practice,” the department said in a post on X.

The latest figure represents a rise from the 4,000 visa cancellations disclosed by the White House in October, highlighting the administration's widening campaign against birth tourism.

US sets up task force to identify birth tourism cases

The State Department launched its Birth Tourism Prevention Task Force in August 2026 with the objective of tracking foreign nationals suspected of engaging in the practice. Its responsibilities include cancelling visas of individuals deemed ineligible and probing the networks that help arrange such journeys.

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In a notice issued on August 12, the department said the task force would bring together information held by different divisions of the State Department and other federal bodies, including the Department of Homeland Security. The information is being used to review travel records and detect suspected birth tourism cases across the world.

How commercial networks facilitate birth tourism

According to the State Department, certain commercial agencies promote packages for giving birth in the US, offer guidance on securing visas and assist applicants in disguising the real reason behind their visits.

Officials have also raised concerns about suspected visa application fraud, including applicants providing inaccurate information and submitting misleading travel plans to conceal their intention to give birth in the country.

The department's official visitor visa guidelines clarify that travelling to the US primarily to deliver a baby and secure American citizenship for the child does not qualify as a legitimate purpose for obtaining a visitor visa.

Trump administration tightens restrictions on birth tourism

In August, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order instructing federal agencies to intensify measures against birth tourism. The directive provides for steps such as visa cancellations, restrictions on entry into the country and action against individuals and organisations involved in facilitating the practice.

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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio later unveiled a separate visa restriction policy aimed at foreign nationals who deliberately participate in or assist birth tourism. The measures also cover commercial operators and intermediaries accused of coaching visa applicants to provide fraudulent information.

In its announcement on September 23, the State Department said the restrictions could extend to certain family members of those involved.

What is birth tourism?

Birth tourism refers to the practice of travelling to another country, in this case the United States, primarily to give birth so that the child can obtain citizenship there under the country's existing laws.