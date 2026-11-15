The Week Ahead In Numbers: Wholesale Inflation, Fed Minutes, Anthropic IPO
October wholesale inflation is expected to rise sharply this week as higher crude oil prices and rising input costs across manufacturing add to price pressures.
In the US, minutes of the Federal Reserve's October meeting are due amid growing expectations of another rate hike in December, persistent inflation, and rising bond yields. At the same time, Anthropic's proposed Nasdaq listing will test investor appetite for AI valuations and the sustainability of billions of dollars in infrastructure commitments amid a broader technology selloff.
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