MENAFN - Live Mint) Odisha is bracing for a potential third cyclone in just three weeks as a well-marked low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal threatens to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal had intensified into a well-marked low-pressure system and was likely to become a depression by Sunday, before further intensifying into a cyclonic storm on November 16.

The system could further intensify into a severe cyclonic storm over the sea by November 18. While the storm's exact landfall trajectory remains uncertain, its extensive cloud bands and strong winds will trigger extreme weather across multiple regions.

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Alongside Odisha, neighbouring coastal states are bracing for the system's impact.

The weather agency, in its latest bulletin, said that North Coastal Andhra Pradesh is expected to face isolated heavy rainfall on November 18 and 20, escalating to isolated very heavy rainfall on November 19.

The region will also be battered by intense thundersqualls, with wind speeds reaching 50-60 kmph and gusting up to 70 kmph on November 19.

Gangetic West Bengal will experience isolated heavy rainfall and gusty winds (40-50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph) on November 19 and 20, the Met Dept said.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the crosshairs

The IMD has forecast isolated heavy rainfall over the Andaman & Nicobar Islands on November 15 and November 16.

The region will simultaneously face isolated thunderstorms, lightning, and squally winds reaching 40-50 kmph (gusting to 60 kmph) through November 17.

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Odisha Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari emphasised the need for extreme vigilance, explaining that even if the storm does not make direct landfall in Odisha, the state will receive substantial rainfall (12-20 cm in some districts) and squally winds.

“We do not know whether the impending cyclone will hit the Odisha coast. But we need to remain prepared, keeping in view the impact of Cyclone Arnab,” Pujari said, according to PTI.

The state government has put all collectors on alert, following the severe impact of Cyclone Arnab, which caused devastating floods in Odisha's southern districts late last month.

The Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, has forecast heavy rainfall of 7-11 cm at isolated places on November 18, while very heavy rainfall of 12-20 cm is likely in some districts on November 19 and 20 across Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal.

The IMD said squally weather, with wind speeds of 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph, was likely to begin along and off the south Odisha coast from the morning of November 17.

Advisory for fishermen

Fishermen have been strongly advised to return to the coasts by November 15 and are strictly instructed not to venture into the Andaman Sea, Southeast Bay of Bengal, Southwest Bay of Bengal, or Central Bay of Bengal until the cyclonic system has safely passed.

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While the coasts battle a cyclonic system, Northern India is being impacted by a fresh Western Disturbance. The IMD said that this system is likely to cause light to moderate rainfall and snowfall over the Western Himalayan Region-including Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand-on November 15.

The plains of Northwest India, including Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Rajasthan, are also expected to see isolated light rainfall.

Additionally, the weather agency has issued a dense fog warning for Uttar Pradesh, predicting low visibility conditions in West UP from November 15 to 17, and in East UP on November 16 and 17.

Delhi weather today

For the national capital, the IMD has forecast a generally cloudy sky for November 15, with mist or shallow fog at most places and moderate fog in isolated areas during the morning hours.

Delhiites might also experience a spell of very light rain or drizzle from the morning into the forenoon.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle between 25°C and 27°C (below normal), while the minimum temperature will hover around 16°C to 18°C, remaining appreciably above normal for this time of year.

(With PTI inputs)