MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Microsoft has said it fully restored Microsoft 365 services following a global outage that left users unable to access Outlook, Teams, and other connected applications for more than 24 hours. The company emphasized that the disruption was caused by a technical problem rather than a cyberattack.

According to Microsoft's Microsoft 365 Status account, service was restored to“remaining impacted customers and regions,” and customers were directed to incident MO1550821 in the Microsoft 365 admin center for details.

Microsoft reports that the outage is resolved and restoration continued in stages, with stability checks between steps. The company attributes the disruption to issues tied to an earlier network capacity upgrade and a subsequent network change, not to malicious activity. The outage began Thursday and affected core Microsoft 365 workloads including Exchange Online mailbox access and functionality linked to Outlook and Teams. Integrations used by AI assistants were also disrupted; OpenAI and Anthropic later indicated their Microsoft 365 connectors recovered. Microsoft said it will publish a full post-incident report after its review is complete.

Key takeawaysWhat Microsoft says caused the disruption

In earlier updates, Microsoft said the outage was triggered by“a problem introduced during an earlier network capacity upgrade” that became apparent after a more recent network change. The company added that this was a“technical issue not related to cyber or AI/agents.”

In its later status message, Microsoft indicated it had addressed the underlying issue and then worked through a staged recovery process-restoring services gradually and verifying stability before moving on to the next phase.

Outage impact across Microsoft 365 and email access

Microsoft's timeline places the start of the outage on Thursday, when users reported disruptions that extended beyond individual applications. The incident disrupted access to Exchange Online mailboxes and impaired features connected to Outlook and Teams. Microsoft Copilot-linked functionality was also impacted, reflecting how broadly the affected infrastructure supported downstream services.

Cointelegraph previously reported that government agencies in Japan, Singapore, and the United States experienced email problems. The incident also affected connections between Microsoft 365 and AI assistant experiences-an area that depends on reliable access to Microsoft-backed identity, data, and service endpoints.

AI assistant connectors recover

As Microsoft continued restoration, third-party AI services also provided updates on their Microsoft 365-related connectors. OpenAI stated that the Microsoft 365 connector in ChatGPT was operating normally again. Anthropic likewise marked the Microsoft 365 connector and Claude for Outlook incident as resolved.

For users who rely on these integrations-such as people using AI features to summarize emails, retrieve context from their inboxes, or coordinate work inside Microsoft ecosystems-the connector recovery is a key signal that dependencies have returned to expected behavior, not just that standalone Microsoft apps are online.

Why the“technical issue, not cyber” framing matters

Microsoft's repeated insistence that the outage was not connected to cyber activity is more than a reassurance for affected organizations. In practice, the distinction can influence how enterprises respond operationally in the hours and days following disruption.

A cyber-related incident typically triggers additional security workflows-such as incident response playbooks, credential rotation, heightened monitoring, and for some organizations, extended access restrictions-because attackers may have already gained footholds. In contrast, Microsoft's framing points to resilience and network-change processes as the central investigative threads, meaning readers and administrators should instead watch for details about the specific network upgrade path, the nature of the failure, and the safeguards Microsoft adds or modifies to prevent recurrence.

Still, even when an outage is not caused by an attack, enterprises should remain alert to downstream effects. Service disruption can break authentication flows, delay notifications, and interrupt workflows that depend on Microsoft 365 availability-especially in environments where email and collaboration tools are tightly integrated with business processes.

What to watch next

Microsoft says it will publish a full post-incident report after its review is complete. As that report is released, users should look for specifics on the network-change sequence that led to the failure, what stability checks were added to the staged recovery process, and how Microsoft plans to reduce the chance that similar capacity or routing changes trigger wide-scale service interruptions again.

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