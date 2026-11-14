MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The UAE has introduced new administrative penalties for non-Muslim places of worship that violate regulations governing their operations.

The law covers violations of Federal Law No. 9 of 2023 regulating non-Muslim places of worship, its Executive Regulations and any related implementing decisions.

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Penalties range from warnings and fines starting at Dh5,000 to temporary suspension of activities, with fines increasing for repeat violations. Some offences carry fines of up to Dh750,000 by the third violation, while suspensions of up to three months may be extended for similar periods.

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The violations and penalties are outlined below:

1. Operating without renewing licence

Non-muslim places of worship that continue operating without renewing their licence receive a warning for the first violation, followed by fines of Dh25,000 for the second and Dh50,000 for the third. A fourth violation may result in a temporary suspension of activities for up to three months.

2. Operating without an appointed supervisor

Non-muslim places of worship that operate without a supervisor appointed by the competent council receive a warning for the first violation, followed by fines of Dh5,000 and Dh10,000 for subsequent violations. Further violations may lead to a temporary suspension of activities for up to three months.

3. Failing to hold an annual meeting

Failing to hold the annual meeting within the required timeframe carries a warning for the first violation, followed by fines of Dh15,000 and Dh30,000 for the second and third violations. Further breaches may lead to a temporary suspension of activities for up to three months.

4. Receiving donations from outside the UAE

Collecting or receiving donations, gifts, aid, bequests or grants from individuals or organisations outside the UAE carries fines of Dh100,000 for the first violation, Dh250,000 for the second and Dh500,000 for the third. Further violations may result in a temporary suspension of activities for up to three months.

5. Transferring funds abroad without approval

Transferring donations, financial support or other funds outside the UAE without prior approval from the competent authority carries fines of Dh50,000, Dh100,000 and Dh250,000 for the first three violations, respectively. Further violations may lead to a temporary suspension of activities for up to three months.

6. Operating without a local bank account

Places of worship must open an account with a national bank operating in the UAE. Operating without one carries a warning for the first violation, followed by fines of Dh10,000 and Dh20,000 for subsequent violations. Further breaches may result in a temporary suspension of activities for up to three months.

7. Spending cash before depositing it into an approved bank account

Spending cash before depositing it into the place of worship's approved bank account is also listed as a violation. The supplied text does not include the corresponding penalties.

8. Failing to report bank account details

Places of worship must provide the competent authority with their bank account details within 10 days of opening an account and report any changes to the bank holding their funds.

Failure to do so carries a warning for the first violation, followed by fines of Dh5,000 and Dh10,000 for subsequent violations. Further breaches may lead to a 10-day suspension of activities.

9. Failing to keep financial and administrative records

Places of worship must keep records, books and electronic systems relating to their activities at their premises. Failure to do so carries fines of Dh50,000 for the second violation and Dh100,000 for the third. Further violations may result in a temporary suspension of activities for up to three months.

10. Destroying records without approval

Destroying records or books without prior approval from the competent authority carries fines of Dh25,000 for the first violation, Dh50,000 for the second and Dh100,000 for the third. Further violations may result in a temporary suspension of activities for up to three months.

11. Spending funds on purposes unrelated to the organisation

Places of worship must use their funds for the purposes for which they were established. Failure to do so carries fines of Dh25,000, Dh50,000 and Dh150,000 for the first, second and third violations, respectively. Further breaches may lead to a temporary suspension of activities for up to three months.

12. Using premises for unauthorised purposes

Using a place of worship for purposes outside those specified in its constitution carries fines of Dh100,000 for the first violation, Dh200,000 for the second and Dh400,000 for the third. Further violations may result in a temporary suspension of activities for up to three months.

13. Amending the constitution without approval

Changing a place of worship's constitution without approval from the competent authority carries a warning for the first violation, followed by fines of Dh10,000 and Dh25,000 for subsequent violations. Further breaches may lead to a temporary suspension of activities for up to three months.

14. Changing board members without approval

Changing the chairperson or membership of a place of worship's board without approval carries fines of Dh25,000, Dh50,000 and Dh100,000 for the first three violations, respectively. Further violations may result in a temporary suspension of activities for up to three months.

15. Changing the appointed supervisor without approval

Changing a place of worship's supervisor without approval from the competent authority carries a warning for the first violation, followed by fines of Dh5,000 and Dh10,000 for subsequent violations. Further breaches may lead to a temporary suspension of activities for up to three months.

16. Failing to provide requested information

Places of worship that fail to provide data or information requested by the competent authority about their operations face fines of Dh25,000 for the first violation, Dh50,000 for the second and Dh100,000 for the third. Further violations may result in a temporary suspension of activities for up to three months.

17. Failing to cooperate with authorities

Refusing to cooperate with officials, withholding requested information or documents, or preventing them from entering the premises to carry out their duties carries fines of Dh50,000 for the first violation, Dh100,000 for the second and Dh250,000 for the third. Further breaches may lead to a temporary suspension of activities for up to three months.

18. Failing to submit annual budgets and financial statements

Places of worship must submit their annual budgets and financial statements to the competent authority within three months of the end of their financial year.

Failure to meet this deadline carries a warning for the first violation, followed by fines of Dh10,000 and Dh25,000 for subsequent violations.

19. Conducting religious activities outside the premises

Holding religious prayers, rituals or ceremonies outside a place of worship's premises carries fines of Dh100,000 for the first violation, Dh200,000 for the second and Dh400,000 for the third. Further violations may result in a temporary suspension of activities for up to three months.

20. Holding events without approval

Organising conferences, seminars, gatherings or events inside a place of worship without approval, or going beyond the scope of the approval granted, carries a warning for the first violation, followed by fines of Dh15,000 and Dh30,000 for subsequent violations. Further breaches may lead to a temporary suspension of activities for up to three months.

21. Conducting rituals that threaten safety

Practising rituals that involve harming oneself or others, or threaten the health, safety or security of worshippers or employees, carries a fine of Dh100,000. Further violations may result in a temporary suspension of activities for up to three months.

22. Engaging with foreign religious organisations

Holding meetings or conferences abroad, or joining places of worship, organisations, associations or other entities based outside the UAE, carries fines of Dh250,000 for the first violation, Dh500,000 for the second and Dh750,000 for the third. Further violations may lead to a temporary suspension of activities for up to three months.

23. Collecting or advertising donations

Collecting donations, allowing others to collect them or advertising fundraising through audio, print, visual or social media channels, or any other means, carries fines of Dh100,000 for the first violation, Dh250,000 for the second and Dh500,000 for the third. Further violations may result in a temporary suspension of activities for up to three months.

24. Establishing ties with foreign diplomatic or official institutions

Establishing formal or informal relations with diplomatic or official institutions of any country, in any capacity, carries fines of Dh250,000 for the first violation, Dh500,000 for the second and Dh750,000 for the third. Further violations may lead to a temporary suspension of activities for up to three months.

Fines must be paid within 30 days

Administrative fines must be paid within 30 days of the penalty decision receiving final approval.

The resolution also requires competent authorities to maintain a register documenting violations and penalties imposed on places of worship for non-Muslims. Local authorities must submit quarterly reports to the Ministry detailing the violations and penalties recorded within their jurisdictions.

The Cabinet may also amend the list of administrative violations and penalties, including by adding, removing or changing entries.

The resolution will be published in the Official Gazette and will take effect on the day following its publication.

15 days to respond to violations

The resolution sets out a procedure for handling violations. Authorities must first prepare a report detailing the breach and notify the place of worship, giving it 15 days to respond.

Failure to respond within that period may be treated as evidence that the violation occurred, unless the place of worship provides proof otherwise.

Once the response period expires, the competent authority will review the case and determine the appropriate administrative penalty. The place of worship must then be notified of the decision within 15 working days of its issuance.

Activities can be suspended

The resolution also sets out conditions for temporarily suspending the activities of a place of worship. During the suspension period, it will not be allowed to carry out any of its activities.

Authorities may also require board members, supervisors, religious officials or employees involved in the violation to attend training courses covering the governance, regulation and management of places of worship.

Places of worship can challenge penalties

The resolution gives places of worship 15 days from receiving notification of an administrative penalty or measure to file a grievance with the competent authority.

The grievance must explain the reasons for the objection and include supporting documents and information.

Authorities must decide on the grievance within 30 working days of receiving a complete submission. They may uphold the original penalty, replace it with a less severe one or cancel it.

Failure to respond within the specified period will be considered an implicit rejection.

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