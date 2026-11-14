MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Dubai motorists venturing out early morning on Sunday, November 15, will have to pay an increased toll. Salik has raised their variable toll rates for Sunday morning peak hours owing to the Dubai T100 Triathlon.

The toll gate operator announced the revised toll charges in line with the sporting event, with rates varying according to peak, low-peak and off-peak hours.

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The toll rates on November 15 will be Dh6 during peak hours (6am to 10am and 4pm to 8pm), as opposed to the usual Dh4 charged on usual Sundays during peak and low-peak hours (10am to 4pm and 8pm to 1am). Salik does not charge any toll from 1am to 6am.

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On Sunday, low-peak hour (10am to 4pm) toll rates will remain Dh4 as usual. A 5 per cent value-added tax (VAT) will apply to all toll transactions.

Motorists are advised to take note of the applicable toll timings when planning their journeys on Sunday.

Annual sporting event affecting toll

Salik revises its variable toll rates every year during the T100 Triathlon. The annual sporting event features a 2km swim, 80km bike and 18km run - the same covered by the world's best professional athletes in the T100 Triathlon World Tour.

This year the Triathlon is taking place on November 13-15, coinciding with the Dubai Fitness Challenge happening this month. Chosen by many first timers as a true athletic challenge with a finish-line euphoria to match, it's also the domain of athletes seeking to qualify for the Qatar T100 World Championship Finals.

This year, the sports event has moved to Al Mamzar for the first time. More than 2,000 atheletes, representing 57 nationalities, are taking part in the triathlon.

Also for the first time, the amateur programme features an Olympic-distance triathlon, comprising a 1.5-kilometre swim, 40-kilometre bike ride and 10-kilometre run, alongside relay options for the Olympic and Sprint distances.

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