MENAFN - GetNews)"Mrs. Dionysia Brintzikis and Maha Putri Mariam Leonor Torres Mastura (Queen Maria)"Hosted at Brintziki Estate in Ancient Olympia with the Office of Honorable MP Dionysia, Maria Torres and her WCH delegation enjoyed a cultural wine tasting and received a rare vine adoption plus a collectible Dia Pyros bottle for charity.

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ANCIENT OLYMPIA, GREECE - November 14, 2026 - Maha Putri Mariam Leonor Torres Mastura (Queen Maria), Founder and President of We Care for Humanity (WCH), alongside her leadership team-Dr. Katerina Glykou-Fotinia, Jenny Michalopoulou, and Lola Smollen-was warmly welcomed to Ancient Olympia for an exclusive cultural reception and wine tasting hosted at Brintziki Estate – ABELON. The visit, organized in coordination with the Office of Honorable Member of Parliament Dr. Dionysia-Theodora Avgerinopoulou, celebrated Greek viticultural heritage and global humanitarian collaboration.

During the reception, hosts Dionysia and Dionysios Brintzikis formally presented the Founder and President of We Care for Humanity with two significant honors recognizing the organization's international philanthropic work:



Adoption of a Tinaktorogos® Vine: Torres Mastura was granted the official adoption of a rare Tinaktorogos® vine at the Brintziki Estate vineyard. Part of the estate's Vine Adoption Programme-which integrates scientific input from the University of Patras-the initiative preserves indigenous Greek grape varieties and celebrates Olympia's intangible cultural heritage. WCH will receive seasonal updates as the vine flowers and reaches harvest, symbolizing the shared values of care, patience, and cooperation. Donation of Collectible "Dia Pyros 2007" Bottle (No. 2007/2300): Brintziki Estate donated a rare, wax-sealed collectible bottle of Dia Pyros 2007 (No. 2007/2300) to be offered at an upcoming We Care for Humanity charity auction, with a starting bid advised by the Brintziki family at $5,000. Crafted from Avgoustiatis grapes that survived the devastating 2007 Olympia fires near Kronios Hill and harvested by night, Dia Pyros ("Through Fire") stands as a symbol of Olympia's resilience and renewal. Released in a limited edition of 2,300 bottles signed by Dionysios Brintzikis and winemaker Giorgos Kotseridis, the donated bottle will directly fund food relief initiatives for communities in need.

The WCH delegation also experienced a curated tasting at the organic estate, sampling signature regional varieties including the estate's PGI Pisatis Augoustiatis red dry wine.

"We are deeply moved by the extraordinary hospitality extended to our team by the Office of Honorable MP Dionysia and the Brintziki family," said Maria Torres. "Receiving a living connection to the historic soil of Ancient Olympia and a bottle born from such a powerful story of resilience is truly humbling. We look forward to auctioning Dia Pyros No. 2007/2300 to turn Olympia's spirit of renewal into vital food support for those who need it most."

About We Care for Humanity (WCH)

We Care for Humanity is an internationally recognized non-profit organization with Special Consultative Status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), dedicated to promoting universal humanitarianism, peace, human rights, education, health, and poverty eradication across the globe.

About Brintziki Estate – ABELON

Located in the historic land of Ancient Olympia, Brintziki Estate is dedicated to organic viticulture, sustainability, and the preservation of rare indigenous Greek grape varieties, including Tinaktorogos® and Avgoustiatis.