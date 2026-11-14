Burlingame, California - November 14, 2026 - For international students studying in the United States, choosing appropriate health insurance is an important part of preparing for college life. With medical expenses often significantly higher than in other countries, adequate coverage can help students manage healthcare costs and access necessary treatment.

From university-sponsored plans to budget-friendly international student health insurance options, students must consider coverage requirements, provider networks, medical expenses, and insurance claims. These considerations are particularly important for F-1 students attending U.S. universities, including institutions in California.

This guide explains how international student health insurance works in the USA, how to compare available plans, and how to access medical care both on and off campus.

1. Why Do International and F-1 Students Need Health Insurance in the USA?

Healthcare in the United States can be expensive without adequate insurance. Routine doctor visits, diagnostic tests, emergency treatment, and hospitalization may result in substantial medical bills.

International students may need coverage for common illnesses, injuries, prescription medications, preventive care, and mental health services. Many U.S. universities require students to maintain health insurance to ensure access to necessary medical treatment and reduce financial risks.

Unlike domestic students, who may qualify for coverage through their parents' insurance, certain public programs, or employer-sponsored plans, international F-1 students often face different eligibility requirements and fewer coverage options.

Health insurance for F-1 students in the USA generally includes university-sponsored plans, private international student insurance, and other qualifying coverage options depending on individual eligibility and school requirements.

2. University Health Insurance, F-1 Requirements, and Waiver Options

Most U.S. universities offer Student Health Insurance Plans (SHIPs), which typically include doctor visits, hospitalization, emergency services, prescription medications, and preventive care.

University plans can provide comprehensive benefits and convenient access to campus healthcare resources. However, premiums may be relatively high because of broad coverage, low deductibles, regional healthcare costs, and the medical needs of the insured student population.

Many universities allow eligible students to waive school-sponsored insurance by submitting proof of alternative coverage that meets the institution's requirements.

Waiver criteria may include minimum medical benefits, deductible limits, prescription coverage, mental health services, and access to local healthcare providers.

F-1 vs. J-1 Health Insurance Requirements

F-1 students: There is no universal federal health insurance mandate based solely on F-1 status. However, individual universities may require students to maintain qualifying insurance. As a reference, some universities require at least $100,000 in medical benefits per accident or illness, while others require $500,000 or more in annual medical coverage. Deductible limits may range from $500 to several thousand dollars, depending on the institution. Students should also check requirements for mental health services, prescription medications, local provider access, and medical evacuation or repatriation benefits.

J-1 exchange visitors: Federal regulations establish minimum insurance requirements for J-1 visitors and accompanying J-2 dependents, including:



At least $100,000 in medical benefits per accident or illness.

At least $50,000 for medical evacuation.

At least $25,000 for repatriation of remains. A deductible not exceeding $500 per accident or illness.

Additional regulatory conditions apply.

What Health Insurance Plans Meet University of California Requirements?

Students attending University of California (UC) campuses, including UC Berkeley, UCLA, UC San Diego, and UC Davis, are generally enrolled in their campus-sponsored Student Health Insurance Plan (UC SHIP or the applicable campus SHIP).

Students who already have qualifying alternative coverage may apply for a waiver.

For the 2026–2027 academic year, UC waiver criteria generally address access to nearby in-network healthcare providers, comprehensive medical and mental health benefits, coverage throughout the academic year, and applicable out-of-pocket limits. Additional requirements for international students may include medical evacuation and repatriation coverage.

Specific criteria, documentation, and deadlines vary by campus. Students should review their university's official waiver policy before purchasing alternative insurance.

For example, UC San Diego's waiver criteri explain the medical benefits, provider access, and additional international student requirements used to evaluate alternative coverage.

Private insurance providers such as Student Medicover can assist students in reviewing available plan benefits against university waiver requirements. However, not every private insurance plan qualifies for UC SHIP waivers, and final approval is determined by the university.

3. What Budget-Friendly Health Insurance Options Are Available for International Students?

International students looking for affordable health insurance in the USA have several options beyond university-sponsored plans, depending on eligibility and institutional requirements.

Private International Student Insurance: Designed for students studying in the United States, these plans may offer competitive premiums, flexible deductible options, and access to established healthcare networks.

ACA Marketplace Insurance: Some lawfully present international students may qualify for Marketplace coverage, subject to eligibility and enrollment requirements. California students can explore available options through Covered California.

Employer-Sponsored or Family Insurance: Eligible students may obtain coverage through an employer, spouse, or family member if the plan meets applicable university requirements.

Student Medicover and UnitedHealthcare StudentResources

Among private international student health insurance options, Student Medicover has worked with UnitedHealthcare StudentResources (UHCSR) for 13 years to provide coverage solutions tailored to international students in the United States.

Through this partnership, eligible Student Medicover plans provide access to the UnitedHealthcare PPO network, connecting students with an extensive network of healthcare providers and medical facilities nationwide, including California.

Student Medicover also helps students understand coverage options and university waiver requirements. For F-1 students seeking budget-friendly health insurance, comparing Student Medicover's available plan options with university-sponsored coverage may help identify a suitable balance between premiums, medical benefits, and healthcare access.

4. How to Compare Affordable International Student Health Insurance Plans

When comparing health insurance plans, students should look beyond the premium and evaluate their potential out-of-pocket medical expenses.

Important insurance terms include:



Premium: The amount paid to maintain insurance coverage, usually monthly, by semester, or annually.

Deductible: The amount paid for certain covered services before applicable insurance benefits begin paying.

Copay: A fixed amount paid for a covered healthcare service, such as a doctor's visit or prescription.

Coinsurance: The percentage of an eligible medical expense paid by the student, generally after meeting the applicable deductible.

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: The maximum amount paid for covered in-network services during the applicable plan period, excluding premiums and certain noncovered expenses. Provider Network: The doctors, hospitals, and healthcare facilities contracted with an insurance plan.

Students should also review prescription benefits, mental health coverage, exclusions, and referral requirements.

For example, selected Student Medicover plans offer deductible options ranging from $0 to $500 and insurance payment levels of approximately 80% to 90% for applicable covered medical expenses, depending on the plan and network conditions.

A budget-friendly insurance plan should balance affordable premiums with meaningful medical benefits, accessible healthcare providers, and manageable out-of-pocket expenses. A lower premium does not automatically mean lower overall healthcare costs.

5. How Can International Students Access Healthcare in California and Across the USA?

International students in California and other U.S. states can receive healthcare both on and off campus. Understanding where to seek treatment can help students obtain appropriate care while managing medical expenses.

Campus Student Health Centers: Universities often provide routine medical services, vaccinations, basic testing, and treatment for common illnesses. Coverage and fees vary by institution.

Telehealth and Virtual Care: For non-emergency conditions, virtual consultations can be a convenient first step before visiting a clinic.

For example, Student Medicover offers eligible members access to HealthiestYou, a telehealth service providing remote medical consultations at no additional consultation cost under participating plans. Prescription medications, testing, or additional treatment may involve separate expenses.

- Primary Care Physicians and Specialists: Students can visit in-network doctors for routine care, ongoing health conditions, or specialized treatment. Certain services may require referrals or prior authorization.

- Urgent Care: Urgent care centers treat conditions requiring prompt attention that are not immediately life-threatening, including minor injuries and certain infections.

- Emergency Room (ER): Emergency departments provide treatment for serious or potentially life-threatening conditions. Emergency care should never be delayed because of insurance concerns.

Finding In-Network Healthcare Providers in California

For international students attending universities in California, access to nearby healthcare providers is an important consideration when selecting insurance.

Students studying in Los Angeles, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area, or other California communities should verify whether their insurance network includes accessible primary care physicians, urgent care centers, hospitals, and specialists.

Plans using established PPO networks, including eligible Student Medicover plans connected to UnitedHealthcare, may offer flexibility in locating participating healthcare providers across California and other states.

However, network participation and coverage depend on the specific insurance plan. Students should verify provider status and benefits before scheduling non-emergency care.

6. Understanding Medical Claims and Insurance Support

After receiving medical care, an in-network healthcare provider typically submits a claim to the insurance company. The insurer reviews the claim according to the plan's benefits, network agreements, and applicable cost-sharing requirements.

Students generally receive an Explanation of Benefits (EOB) showing the original medical charges, allowed amounts, insurance payments, and potential patient responsibility. An EOB is not a bill.

Example: An International Student Visits Urgent Care

Consider an international F-1 student attending a California university who visits an in-network urgent care clinic for a persistent fever.

The clinic submits a $350 medical charge. Under the student's insurance plan, the negotiated in-network allowed amount is $200.

Assuming the student has already satisfied the deductible and the plan covers 80% of eligible in-network expenses: