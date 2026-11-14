MENAFN - GetNews)"Custom Finish Kitchen Cabinets Oahu"Kitchen Cabinets Oahu homeowners can now customize their cabinets in their choice of paint color or stain, with complimentary design consultations and kitchen renderings available at Arcade Green's Honolulu showroom.

HONOLULU, HI - November 14, 2026 - Arcade Green, a Honolulu-based cabinetry and flooring supplier, is expanding its Kitchen cabinet collection with new customizable paint colors and stain options for homeowners across Oʻahu and the neighboring islands, giving Hawaiʻi homeowners, contractors, and interior designers greater freedom to create kitchens and bathrooms that reflect their individual style. The expanded Custom Finish Collection combines modern design, quality materials, and personalized color choices with the company's commitment to accessible luxury and customer-focused service.

More Freedom to Personalize Kitchen and Bathroom Design

As homeowners increasingly seek personalized interiors, cabinetry has become an important element in defining the character of a space. Arcade Green's Custom Finish Collection responds to this growing interest by offering a versatile alternative to traditional, prefinished cabinetry.

Unlike standard cabinet collections with a limited selection of colors, the Custom Finish Collection allows customers to select virtually any paint color or stain tone, opening up new possibilities for personalized kitchen design. From warm neutrals and earthy greens to deep blues and rich stains, the collection gives customers the flexibility to coordinate cabinetry with their home's architectural details, materials, and overall design vision.

The collection features contemporary flat-panel cabinetry with solid bamboo doors and drawer fronts, durable plywood construction, and soft-close doors and drawers. Its streamlined, frameless design creates a refined appearance suited to a wide range of interiors, from modern island homes to sophisticated urban residences.

We've seen a growing demand from Oʻahu homeowners who want more freedom to personalize their kitchens beyond standard cabinet colors,” said Bogdan Voicu, CEO of Arcade Green.“With our Custom Finish Collection, homeowners can now choose a paint color or stain that reflects their personal style, while our design team helps bring their vision to life through complimentary design consultations and 3D renderings.

Quality Materials Meet Contemporary Design

Beyond aesthetics, Arcade Green emphasizes construction quality and long-term performance. The Custom Finish Collection incorporates materials selected for durability, functionality, and everyday use.

Solid bamboo provides a strong and versatile foundation for custom finishes, while plywood cabinet boxes offer structural reliability without the use of particleboard. Soft-close hardware enhances the daily experience, combining thoughtful functionality with the collection's clean, modern aesthetic.

The result is cabinetry designed to deliver the look and feel of a high-end custom kitchen while remaining within reach of homeowners seeking an attainable approach to luxury.

Personalized Design Support for Hawaiʻi Homeowners

Arcade Green's expanded collection is supported by its complimentary design consultation service. Customers can work directly with the company's design team to explore cabinet configurations, select finishes, and develop layouts tailored to their spaces.

Through detailed 3D renderings, homeowners can visualize their cabinetry before placing an order, helping them make confident decisions about colors, proportions, and functionality.

While Arcade Green operates its showroom and 65,000-square-foot warehouse in Honolulu, the company serves customers throughout the Hawaiian Islands. Remote design consultations and shipping options make its cabinetry accessible to homeowners and building professionals on Maui, Kauaʻi, Hawaiʻi Island, Molokaʻi, and Lānaʻi.

The AG Experience: More Than Just Cabinetry

Founded in 2014, Arcade Green has grown from a local cabinetry supplier into a trusted resource for homeowners, contractors, designers, architects and all industry professionals seeking local quality products and dependable service.

The expansion of its Custom Finish Collection reflects the company's continued investment in product selection, design flexibility, and a more personalized customer experience.

Operating exclusively through its direct-to-customer model, Arcade Green focuses on building lasting relationships through transparent communication, knowledgeable guidance, and ongoing product support. At the heart of Arcade Green is a philosophy that goes beyond selling products. Known as The AG Experience, this customer-first approach is built on the belief that every home, every project, and every customer deserves individual attention.

For more information about Arcade Green's Custom Finish Collection and complimentary design consultations, visit. Location: Honolulu, Hawaiʻi

About Arcade Green

Arcade Green is a Hawaiʻi-based supplier of high-quality kitchen cabinets, bathroom vanities, and flooring. Established in 2014, the company operates a showroom and a 65,000-square-foot warehouse in Honolulu, serving homeowners, contractors, interior designers, and architects across the Hawaiian Islands. With locally stocked products, complimentary design consultations, and 3D renderings, Arcade Green combines quality products with personalized service to make the home improvement process easier and more efficient. This commitment is at the heart of The AG Experience, the company's customer-first philosophy built on the belief that every home, every project, and every customer deserves individual attention.