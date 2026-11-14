MENAFN - GetNews)"Modern 60/40 portfolio with alternative assets in a Self-Directed IRA"IRA Financial founder Adam Bergman, Esq. explains the modern 60/40 portfolio, 2027 contribution limits, and how Self-Directed IRA investors are handling a volatile market on his YouTube channel and in his tenth book.

SIOUX FALLS, SD - November 14, 2026 - With Nvidia shares down for a sixth straight week and many investors realizing how much of their retirement rides on a handful of tech stocks, the modern 60/40 portfolio is getting a closer look; IRA Financial founder Adam Bergman, Esq. breaks down how it works, and how a Self-Directed IRA or Solo 401(k) can hold it, in new videos on his YouTube channel and in his newest book, The Modern 60/40: How Today's Most Successful Investors Are Diversifying with Alternative Assets.

Bergman, a tax attorney, started down this path in 2008 while researching retirement options for a client. About two hours in a law library confirmed what most investors are never told: the tax code lets an IRA hold almost anything, barring only a short list of exclusions such as life insurance and most collectibles. He founded IRA Financial in 2010 to make that access practical, and The Modern 60/40 is his tenth book on the subject.

The classic 60/40 split put 60% in stocks and 40% in bonds, with bonds expected to cushion stock losses. That cushion failed in 2022, when the traditional mix lost roughly 16% in a single year. Bergman also points out that the ten largest S&P 500 companies now make up close to 40% of the index, so an investor holding several index funds may be far less diversified than they think. His updated approach leads with alternative assets, including real estate, private equity, private credit, digital assets, and precious metals, while keeping a traditional slice of stocks and bonds for liquidity.

The IRS released its 2027 retirement limits on November 12, and Bergman highlights three moves worth planning now. First, the IRA contribution limit holds at $7,500, plus a $1,100 catch-up for those 50 and over, and contributing early in the year gives those dollars more time to work inside a tax-advantaged account. Second, self-employed investors using a Solo 401(k) can defer up to $25,500 as the employee, with an $8,500 catch-up at 50 and over and a larger $11,750 catch-up for ages 60 through 63, on top of employer profit-sharing contributions. Third, Roth IRA eligibility now phases out between $158,000 and $173,000 for single filers and between $250,000 and $260,000 for married couples filing jointly, so higher earners should check where they land before contributing and talk to a tax professional about whether a backdoor Roth conversion makes sense.

“The mistake I see constantly is someone who owns three different index funds and believes they're diversified,” said Adam Bergman, Esq., founder of IRA Financial.“When a few tech names drive the whole index, those three funds are really one bet. The modern approach is about owning assets that don't all move on the same headline, and the new 2027 limits are a good moment to rethink where that money goes before January, not after.”

Bergman covers the framework, 2027 tax planning, and how investors use Self-Directed IRAs and Solo 401(k)s to hold alternative assets on his YouTube channel at youtube/@Adam_Bergman. The Modern 60/40 is available on Amazon. Investors who want to put the approach to work through a Self-Directed IRA can learn more at irafinancial, where accounts carry a $495 flat annual fee, with no setup fee and no fee that scales with account balance or asset value.

About IRA Financial

IRA Financial provides Self-Directed IRA and Solo 401(k) retirement accounts that let investors hold alternative assets such as real estate, private equity, cryptocurrency, and precious metals. The company was founded in 2010 by tax attorney Adam Bergman, Esq. Its mission is to give investors direct control over their own retirement savings, with transparent flat-fee pricing and in-house tax and compliance expertise. IRA Financial serves more than 27,000 clients nationwide with over $8 billion in assets invested and a 97% client retention rate. Learn more at irafinancial.

This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute tax, legal, or investment advice. Alternative assets can carry liquidity, valuation, and concentration risks, and past results do not guarantee future performance. Investors should consult a qualified professional before changing their portfolio allocation or opening a Self-Directed IRA or Solo 401(k).