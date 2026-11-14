MENAFN - GetNews) Recognition highlights the locally focused mattress retailer's three convenient showrooms, personalized sleep consultations and commitment to a pressure-free shopping experience.

ATLANTA, Ga. - November 14, 2026 - Mattress Lux has earned recognition as a top-rated mattress store serving Metro Atlanta, including Sandy Springs, Kennesaw and Acworth. With three convenient showroom locations, the company has built a reputation for helping customers make informed mattress purchases through expert guidance, personalized fittings and a shopping experience that puts comfort ahead of sales pressure.

The recognition reflects Mattress Lux's strong customer reviews, knowledgeable staff and commitment to making mattress shopping more straightforward. The company reports serving more than 9,000 families and offers more than 20 premium mattress brands, giving shoppers the opportunity to compare different materials, comfort levels and support systems before making a decision.

"Buying a mattress is a big decision, and people deserve to feel confident about what they're bringing home," said a representative of Mattress Lux. "We've built our business around listening to customers, understanding how they sleep and helping them find something that genuinely fits their needs. Being recognized as a top-rated mattress store reflects the relationships we've built with families throughout Metro Atlanta."

A Different Approach to Mattress Shopping

Unlike traditional mattress retailers that rely on commission-based sales, Mattress Lux operates with a no-commission philosophy. Its sleep specialists focus on understanding customers' comfort preferences, sleep positions, support needs and budgets rather than steering them toward particular products.

A distinguishing feature is the company's Lux Fit Experience, a personalized mattress-fitting process that uses pressure mapping and body-support assessments to help identify suitable mattress options. During the consultation, customers can see how different mattresses respond to their body and compare recommendations based on their individual sleep preferences.

Mattress Lux carries an extensive selection of premium brands, including Helix, Avocado, Naturepedic, Beautyrest Black, Puffy, WinkBeds and others. Its collection includes hybrid mattresses, memory foam, organic and natural latex options, adjustable bases and sleep accessories designed to accommodate different comfort preferences and budgets.

The company has also received Best of Georgia recognition in multiple years, including 2024 and 2025, further reflecting its established presence in Georgia's mattress retail market.

Three Convenient Showrooms Serving Metro Atlanta

Mattress Lux operates three showrooms across the Atlanta metropolitan area, with two locations in Kennesaw and a third in Sandy Springs. Its Cobb Parkway showroom serves Kennesaw, Acworth and surrounding Cobb County communities, while its Barrett Parkway location provides another convenient shopping option for residents throughout the area.

The Sandy Springs showroom on Roswell Road extends the company's reach to customers in Buckhead, Dunwoody, Brookhaven, Roswell and nearby Atlanta neighborhoods.

Each location offers access to premium mattress collections, knowledgeable sleep specialists and personalized fitting consultations.

"Everyone sleeps differently, and the mattress that works for one person may not be right for another," the company representative added. "We want customers to understand their options, take their time and leave knowing they've made the right choice for their comfort and lifestyle."

Beyond its retail operations, Mattress Lux supports the local community through its partnership with the Furniture Bank of Metro Atlanta, helping provide mattresses to individuals and families in need.

Residents interested in exploring mattress options, visiting a showroom or scheduling a complimentary Lux Fit consultation can visit.

About Mattress Lux

Mattress Lux is a Metro Atlanta mattress retailer specializing in personalized sleep solutions, premium mattresses and a no-commission shopping experience. With three showrooms serving Sandy Springs, Kennesaw, Acworth and surrounding communities, the company offers more than 20 mattress brands, including hybrid, memory foam, organic and natural latex options, along with adjustable bases and sleep accessories. Through its Lux Fit pressure-mapping experience, Mattress Lux helps customers identify mattresses suited to their comfort preferences, sleep habits and individual needs. The company emphasizes knowledgeable guidance, transparent recommendations and long-term customer relationships.

Mattress Lux Showroom Locations

Kennesaw – Cobb & Jiles

2774 Cobb Parkway NW, Suite 105 Kennesaw, GA 30152

Phone: (470) 777-0649

Kennesaw – Barrett Parkway

1125 Ernest W. Barrett Parkway NW, Building 200, Suite 204 Kennesaw, GA 30144

Phone: (470) 777-0646

Sandy Springs

4600 Roswell Road, Suite C-110 Sandy Springs, GA 30342

Phone: (470) 777-0680