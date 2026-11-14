MENAFN - GetNews)"Notecapt A2 Pro is a pocket-size AI recorder and visual note taker that links each captured photo to its matching moment in the audio"Notecapt A2 Pro is a pocket-size AI recorder and visual note taker that links each captured photo to its matching moment in the audio. It helps preserve the connection between what people say and what they show in meetings, lectures, interviews, and fieldwork. Notecapt Agent for macOS and Windows then organizes the material into searchable transcripts, summaries, and source-linked illustrated reports. Original recordings and photos are stored on removable local storage.

Sacramento, CA - November 14, 2026 - A pocket-size capture device and desktop app bring audio, visual context, and source-linked reports into one workflow.

Notecapt introduces A2 Pro, an AI voice recorder and visual note taker designed for meetings, lectures, interviews, and field research. A2 Pro records what was said, captures the slides or scenes that matter, and connects each photo to its moment in the audio. On a Mac or Windows computer, Notecapt Agent helps turn the session into an organized, searchable record.

Important information rarely arrives in one format. A presenter explains a chart, a colleague points to a whiteboard, or an interviewee refers to an object in the room. Audio alone can lose the visual context; photos alone can lose the explanation. A2 Pro brings the two together at the point of capture.

That connection changes what happens after the event. Instead of searching through a long audio file and a separate camera roll, users can follow images along a single session timeline. A photograph of a slide becomes a direct route back to the speaker's explanation; a picture taken during an interview brings back the words spoken at that moment.

With dedicated recording and photo buttons, A2 Pro is built for quick, one-handed use. Its 32 MP camera captures slides, documents, and whiteboards, while automatic PPT capture can photograph a presentation as slides change. Each image is placed on the recording timeline, so users can select a photo and return to the matching audio and transcript.

The compact, rounded-square device is designed to travel between a meeting room, classroom, conference hall, and field visit. Users can place it on a table or carry it with a magnetic accessory, keeping the capture controls within reach while they stay engaged in the conversation.

Feature illustration: selecting a captured photo returns to its matching audio moment. Illustrative UI, not a software screenshot.

After a session, users can bring recordings and photos into Notecapt Agent for macOS and Windows. The desktop app organizes material by topic and context, creates transcripts and summaries, and builds illustrated reports. Key points in the AI output can be traced back to the original recording or image, making it easier to check the source before sharing a conclusion.

A researcher returning from an exhibition, for example, can bring together conversations, booth photos, presentation slides, and written notes in one project. Notecapt Agent can group the material into topics and help assemble a report with the relevant images beside the text. The same workflow can help a meeting participant revisit a decision, a student match a lecturer's explanation to a slide, or an interviewer verify a quotation against the original recording.

AI organization and report creation take place in the desktop application. The A2 Pro device handles the initial recording and photography, while Notecapt Agent supports the later review, search, and writing process.

Feature illustration: import, organize, and compose a report in Notecapt Agent for macOS and Windows. Illustrative UI, not a software screenshot.

A2 Pro also keeps original recordings and photos on removable local storage. Users can capture and review their source files without a required cloud upload, giving them more control over sensitive meeting, interview, and research material.

The approach is especially relevant when a recording contains unpublished research, client details, or internal discussion. Keeping the source files local helps users decide where those files go next, while the links between audio, images, and AI output make important findings easier to verify.

By connecting capture, context, and follow-up work, Notecapt A2 Pro aims to help people spend less time reconstructing what happened and more time thinking about what it means.

About Notecapt

Notecapt develops tools that connect real-world conversations and visual information with organized digital knowledge. A2 Pro combines dedicated capture hardware with the Notecapt Agent desktop workflow.

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