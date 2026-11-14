MENAFN - GetNews)"A Life Path number describes tendencies, not outcomes. CUE gives context, and the decision stays with you."CUE, a numerology and astrology app for iOS and Android, offers its Life Path Number Calculator free on the web with no account required, alongside a free 2027 numerology forecast, a compatibility calculator and the CUE University learning library.

MIDDLETOWN, DE - November 14, 2026 - CUE, a numerology and astrology app for iOS and Android, offers its Life Path Number Calculator free on the web with no account required. The company has also published a free 2027 numerology forecast ahead of the Year of the Fire Goat, which runs from February 6, 2027 to January 25, 2028.

A Life Path number is the single number a full date of birth adds up to, and it is the starting point of most numerology readings. Visitors enter a birthday and the calculator returns four results: the Life Path number, the birth day number, the current personal year and a lucky number, each with a plain-language explanation. The page also shows the arithmetic. July 28, 2023 becomes 7 + 2 + 8 + 2 + 0 + 2 + 3 = 24, then 2 + 4 = 6, a Life Path 6. Master numbers 11, 22 and 33 are kept whole instead of being reduced to a single digit. According to CUE, the free calculator does not store the birthdate a visitor enters.

Free tools beyond the Life Path number

The calculator is one of several tools on cuetheapp that work without an account:



Compatibility calculator: compares two birthdays, or a birthday and the founding date of a country, city, brand or celebrity, across numerology, Chinese astrology and Western astrology. CUE says it has 24,000 founding dates to match against, and no score goes above 98%.

Personal year calculator and 2027 forecast: in numerology, 2027 is an 11 year (2 + 0 + 2 + 7 = 11). Unlike calculators that switch the personal year on January 1, CUE changes it on the user's birthday and shows the number before and after that date.

Birth chart: Sun, Moon, rising sign and every planet by sign and house, from a birth date, time and place. Name numerology, Chinese zodiac and gematria calculators, plus a short alignment quiz.

A library that separates fact from interpretation

CUE University, the company's free learning library, is organized into thirteen sections that include numbers, dates, people, places, brands, science and astrology. It covers the meaning of each Life Path number and guides to master numbers, lucky numbers, number compatibility and the personal year cycle. Each page labels what is established fact and what is CUE's own system.

"Most people meet numerology through one number, so we wanted that first step to be free and to take a few seconds," said the CUE team. "A Life Path number describes tendencies, not outcomes. CUE gives context, and the decision stays with you."

From a free reading to a daily app

The CUE app is available on the App Store and Google Play, where it holds a 4.8 rating on the App Store and more than 17,000 ratings across both stores, according to the company. It combines numerology, Western astrology and Chinese astrology in one personal profile. CUE+, the paid membership, adds full daily timing, a 7-day forecast and expanded compatibility, and one membership works on the web, iOS and Android. CUE states that its readings describe tendencies and timing, not predictions, and that it does not give medical, legal or financial advice.

About CUE

CUE (cuetheapp) is a personal insight and timing app that combines numerology, Chinese astrology and Western astrology into one profile built from a date of birth. It is available on the web, iOS and Android. Its free web tools include a Life Path Number Calculator, a compatibility calculator, a birth chart, a personal year calculator and CUE University, a library of guides to numbers and signs.