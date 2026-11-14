MENAFN - Gulf Times) South Sudan has postponed its general elections from Dec. 22, 2026, to Feb. 11, 2027, according to an updated timetable issued by the country's national elections commission.

Voter registration will begin on November 14 and continue until November 28, followed by the publication and display of the preliminary voter register.

The candidate nomination process is scheduled to run from December 14 to 20, with the final list of candidates due to be published between Jan. 18 and 21, 2027.

The election campaign will begin on December 27 and run for 45 days, ending on February 9. February 10 has been designated as election silence day, ahead of the vote.

Final results are expected to be announced on February 17.

South Sudan, the world's youngest country, is preparing to hold its first general elections since gaining independence in 2011. Previous polls have been repeatedly delayed due to political and security challenges, as well as disagreements over the implementation of the peace agreement and transitional arrangements.