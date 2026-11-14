MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Nov. 14 (Petra) – Jordanian physician Dr. Mohammad Tarawneh was elected president of the International Federation of Pulmonologists during the founding elections of the federation's leadership body, which also selected Jordan to host its upcoming World Congress.

The dual milestone underscores the international standing of Jordanian medical professionals in global scientific forums and highlights their leadership role in international health organizations and policy-making.

Hosting the World Congress reinforces Jordan's position as a regional hub for medical tourism and specialized healthcare conferences, creating opportunities for knowledge exchange, attracting leading international researchers, and supporting innovation across the Kingdom's healthcare sector.

Speaking on the sidelines of the founding conference held in Algeria on Nov. 13–14, Tarawneh expressed pride in receiving the endorsement of representatives from 87 countries, noting that both his election and Jordan's selection as host reflect the scientific weight and pioneering presence of Jordanian and Arab medical expertise globally.

Federation Vice Presidents Prof. Merzak Gharnaout and Prof. Sibel Arin stated that the establishment of the international body builds on sustained Arab, Euro-Mediterranean, and international medical cooperation. They added that the next phase will see the launch of specialized scientific committees and joint research programs to advance health policies and address emerging global respiratory challenges ahead of the upcoming congress in Jordan.

//Petra// AA