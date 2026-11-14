MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Nov. 14 (Petra) – Jordan will showcase a portfolio of strategic energy sector opportunities–anchored by the 450-megawatt Mujib Pumped-Storage Hydropower Project–at the Jordan-EU Investment Conference 2026, set to convene next Thursday at the King Hussein Bin Talal Convention Centre at the Dead Sea.

Developed under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) framework, the Mujib facility will deliver 450 MW of capacity with seven hours of energy storage, enabling the national grid to absorb surplus renewable generation and dispatch power during peak demand periods.







The energy portfolio also features a 200 MW solar power project paired with a 100 MW, four-hour battery energy storage system, alongside a proposed 100 MW wind power generation facility.

Located near the existing Mujib Dam, the pumped-storage plant is designed to bolster national energy security, stabilize the electrical grid during evening peak hours, maximize renewable energy integration, and reduce reliance on imported fuels.







Operating as a closed-loop pumped-storage system, the facility will cycle water between two reservoirs via pressure pipelines and two reversible pump-turbine units rated at 225 MW each, allowing continuous water reuse while balancing grid supply and demand.

The project is expected to generate long-term economic returns by improving overall power system efficiency, lowering generation costs, and transferring international technical expertise to support local development.







Structured under a Build-Own-Operate-Transfer (BOOT) model, the project opens a major infrastructure investment avenue for qualified international developers and financiers.

//Petra// AA