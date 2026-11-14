MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Nov. 14 (Petra) – Jordanian student Mohammad Shneik from the Hashemite University has launched "UniMate," a free, all-in-one platform for university students in Jordan that consolidates class schedules, exam timetables, turn-by-turn indoor campus navigation, campus community forums, and messaging.

Currently available as a progressive web application at unimate–installable on both mobile home screens and desktops–the platform is slated for upcoming release on Google Play and the Apple App Store.

The application features a dedicated accessibility mode tailored for blind and visually impaired students. Integrated with VoiceOver and TalkBack screen readers, the voice-activated interface allows students to query their daily schedules, receive step-by-step audio guidance directly to lecture halls, scan printed documents or signs for audio readout, and obtain spoken descriptions of their immediate surroundings.

Students can import their courses directly from Microsoft Teams with a single tap or upload a photo of their timetable for automated parsing. Additional tools include automated class and exam reminders, GPA calculators, attendance tracking, and auto-generated chat groups organized by course section, academic major, and cohort.

To ensure a verified academic environment, registration is restricted strictly to official university email addresses. The platform complies with Jordan's Personal Data Protection Law No. 24 of 2023 and enables users to permanently delete their accounts and personal data at any time.

Shneik, who began developing software in 2020 and is currently majoring in Civil Engineering Laboratories and Testing at the Hashemite University, said he created UniMate to centralize fragmented university information and ensure equitable digital access for all students, including peers with visual impairments.

//Petra// AA