MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Nov. 14 (Petra) – Jordan will present a major solar energy investment opportunity during the Jordan-EU Investment Conference 2026, set to convene next Thursday under Royal patronage at the King Hussein Bin Talal Convention Centre at the Dead Sea.

Ranked among the Kingdom's flagship Public-Private Partnership (PPP) initiatives, the "Solar PV and Battery Storage" project integrates a 200-megawatt solar photovoltaic plant with a 100-megawatt, four-hour battery energy storage system. The project will be executed under a Build-Own-Operate (BOO) model, with the National Electric Power Company (NEPCO) serving as the primary commercial off-taker.

Development works encompass site infrastructure and electrical facilities required to merge the solar generation plant and battery storage array into a single, integrated power generation and storage platform.

The scope also includes installing an integrated energy management and control system to coordinate solar output, battery charging and discharging cycles, and power dispatch in alignment with grid requirements, alongside testing, commissioning, and ongoing operations and maintenance to ensure reliability, availability, and compliance with national grid codes.

//Petra// AA