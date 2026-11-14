MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AQABA, Nov. 14 (Petra) – Under the patronage of HRH Prince Feisal bin Al Hussein, President of the Jordan Olympic Committee, Ayla Oasis in Aqaba will host the 2026 Asian Triathlon Championship for elite and age-group categories on Friday and Saturday, November 27–28, organized by the Jordan Triathlon Association in partnership with Ayla Oasis Development Company.

Competition kicks off Friday with the elite men's and women's races, featuring 68 athletes, followed Saturday by age-group competitions with 31 participants and an open race expected to draw some 60 local and regional competitors, offering amateurs a chance to experience the multi-discipline endurance sport combining swimming, cycling, and running.

Alongside Jordan, delegations from 16 countries and territories will participate: Japan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, China, the Philippines, Singapore, Chinese Taipei, Cambodia, Afghanistan, India, Qatar, Palestine, Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Syria, and Lebanon.

Ayla Oasis Development Company Managing Director Sahl Dudin expressed delight at welcoming Asia's top triathlon competitors to Ayla, noting that the event provides local amateurs with an open-race platform while advancing Aqaba's sports tourism strategy by showcasing Ayla's world-class waterfront and terrestrial sporting facilities.

Jordan Triathlon Association President Tariq Khayyat emphasized that hosting the continental championship gives young Jordanian athletes invaluable exposure to elite international competition, while the open race aims to introduce newcomers to the sport and encourage broader participation, praising Ayla's partnership in staging the weekend sporting event.

//Petra// AA