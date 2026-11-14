MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

PETRA, Nov. 14 (Petra) – Chief Commissioner of the Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority (PDTRA) Adnan Sawaier participated in a tourism conference in Milan, Italy, aimed at expanding Petra's global tourism footprint and spotlighting its cultural, natural, and experiential offerings beyond the iconic Treasury.

Organized by the Italian travel institution "Kel 12" at the Union of Italian Chambers of Commerce theater under the theme "Petra is Bigger than Petra... and Petra Beyond the Treasury," the forum brought together major Italian tour operators, Royal Jordanian, the Jordan Tourism Board (JTB), and international tourism specialists.

In his keynote address, Sawaier underscored the importance of diversifying Petra's tourism product and enhancing visitor experiences to strengthen its competitiveness as a global sustainable destination.

He reviewed ongoing infrastructure upgrades and the region's urban zoning project designed to regulate expansion and ease pressure on the archaeological park, alongside initiatives aimed at securing international sustainable tourism certification.

On the commercial front, participating Italian travel agencies and tour operators agreed to introduce integrated Petra tour packages requiring a minimum two-night stay in the Rose-Red City starting early next February. The packages are designed to extend visitor stays, boost local tourism spending, and encourage travelers to explore Petra's broader sites and community experiences.

To build on the conference's outcomes, the PDTRA is scheduled to hold an expanded follow-up meeting with Italian tour operators next April to formalize joint tourism programs and increase arrivals from the Italian market.

The event also featured Italian author and specialist Mario Romualdi, who previewed his forthcoming book, "Petra is Bigger than Petra... and Petra Beyond the Treasury," drawing on insights gathered from his annual visits to the city since 1985.

The Milan forum forms part of PDTRA's broader European outreach strategy to market Petra as a holistic destination–blending heritage, nature, and local culture–rather than a single-site excursion.

//Petra// AA