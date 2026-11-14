The season finale will comprise the Qatar Grand Prix on November 29 and the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on December 6. Doubts had lingered in recent months over whether the races would go ahead because of the Iran War.

The conflict started in February, when U.S. and Israeli forces launched air strikes on Iran. Iran retaliated by targeting American bases in Gulf states, including Bahrain, Qatar, and the UAE.

The war has already disrupted the sporting calendar. The Saudi Arabian GP in April was cancelled, while the Bahrain GP, scheduled for the same month, was postponed and later staged at Malaysia's Sepang International Circuit.

The FIA-governed World Endurance Championship also shifted its planned Middle East rounds to Barcelona and Monza.

F1 had repeatedly maintained that the Qatar and Abu Dhabi events would proceed, though it kept Imola ready as a contingency. The Italian venue hosted the Emilia-Romagna GP from 2020 to 2025 and the San Marino GP from 1981 to 2006.

Imola's organizers have now been told the circuit will not be needed. Teams have also been informed that the season will conclude in the Middle East as scheduled.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem told reporters in October that holding the races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi was "fine," adding that there was nothing at present to suggest otherwise and that both events would take place.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali shared the same view, and several drivers backed the decision-makers.

Cadillac's Valtteri Bottas said he did not believe F1 would risk the safety of paddock personnel, adding that he was comfortable if the races got the go-ahead.

Four-time world champion Max Verstappen had earlier said at the Azerbaijan GP that racing in countries close to a war did not seem right.

He later clarified his stance in Malaysia in October, saying that he would enjoy racing in the region under the right conditions.

Verstappen added that F1 and the FIA would make the correct call, as they have more information than the drivers.