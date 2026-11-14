MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Members of Rosatom's Impact Team 2050 Council have proposed establishing a global youth nuclear platform to strengthen international cooperation and support youth initiatives in the peaceful use of nuclear energy.





The proposal was made at a Council meeting held on 12 November 2026 during the international forum“World Atomic Days 2026” in Antalya, Türkiye. Alexey Likhachev, Director General of Rosatom; Tatiana Terentieva, Deputy Director General for Human Resources; and other senior officials attended, along with 16 Council members and mentors.





The meeting reviewed the outcomes of 17 national youth nuclear dialogues organized in 15 countries including Bangladesh, bringing together more than 15,000 young people across all continents. The dialogues provided opportunities for aspiring nuclear professionals to engage with leaders of nuclear and energy agencies and companies, discuss the future of peaceful nuclear energy, and identify barriers to young people's entry into the nuclear industry through large-scale surveys involving students, schoolchildren and young professionals.





Based on the findings, Council members proposed establishing national Impact Team 2050 teams, followed by regional youth nuclear platforms, coordinated through a global platform. The proposed structure would support youth-led initiatives and strengthen cooperation among young nuclear professionals worldwide.





Welcoming the proposals, Alexey Likhachev encouraged similar initiatives across Latin America, Africa, Europe and Asia-Pacific. He also suggested establishing a global coordinating secretariat to ensure sustained cooperation, with the Obninsk NEW Forum serving as the central venue for annual meetings of youth activists.





Impact Team 2050 is Rosatom's international youth advisory council, bringing together young leaders, scientists and changemakers to promote sustainable development and global nuclear cooperation. Its second cohort, selected in mid-2026, comprises 13 young leaders from 13 countries, including Bangladesh, representing Asia, Africa, Europe and Latin America.