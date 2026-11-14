MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Peshawar: Awami National Party (ANP) Central President Senator Aimal Wali Khan has said that the party will not back down from its position on the province's mineral resources and their distribution. He said decisions about the province's mineral resources should be made by its people and their elected government.

In a statement, Aimal Wali Khan said the Constitution provides a proper procedure for creating new provinces. However, he questioned the constitutional basis for holding a referendum, asking whether such a move would be unconstitutional and whether those involved should face action under Article 6.

He said ANP would soon convene a think tank meeting to discuss the current situation. After that, all political parties, movements and relevant stakeholders would be invited to review the situation in detail.

He added that no single political party could address the challenges facing the province. Therefore, all political forces and relevant stakeholders must unite around a common agenda.

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Aimal Wali Khan said ANP had made it clear during the KP governor's visit to Wali Bagh that the party would support him if he genuinely defended the province's interests. However, if he exceeded his constitutional authority or deviated from the agreed path, ANP would be the first to oppose him.

He also expressed disappointment over the suspension of Article 199 of the Constitution following the imposition of emergency and the decision of the Constitutional Court. He said the legal community, particularly Malgari Wakeelan, elected representatives of bar associations and bar councils, had a major responsibility in this situation.

He urged lawyers to take serious and effective steps, saying that remaining silent at this critical time would be an injustice to the province and its people.

Senator Aimal Wali Khan further said all democratic and political forces must play their role in protecting the province's constitutional rights, mineral resources, unity and future. He stressed that setting aside political differences and adopting a joint strategy was the need of the hour.